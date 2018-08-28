Pakistan MP visits Welwyn Hatfield

Lib Dem councillors Helen Quenet and Malcolm Cowan with Sheikh Rohale Asghar and his daughter Ayesha Rohale. Picture: Supplied Archant

An MP from Pakistan has spoken of his pride in seeing his daughter become a borough councillor in Welwyn Hatfield.

Share Email this article to a friend To send a link to this page you must be logged in.

Ayesha Rohale, Liberal Democrat councillor for Panshanger, was following in the footsteps of her father when she won her seat earlier this year.

Her dad, Sheikh Rohale Asghar was a councillor and is now an MP in Pakistan.

Last week he paid a visit to see Ayesha and was given a tour of the Welwyn Hatfield Council chamber.

Ayesha said: “It was a moment of pride for myself to introduce my father, a member of parliament in Pakistan to Malcolm and Helen. “We are all people who share the same empathy towards their community.”

Mr Rohale said: “It was a very proud moment to see my daughter Ayesha had followed my footsteps into politics and to achieved so much on her own but since childhood she’s been a people person so it does not come as a surprise to me.”