Rowers smash world record in epic challenge for Autistic Society

Jordan Williams and Isaac Kenyon rowed for 48 to smash the world record for longest continual row. - Credit: DWaiLiW Photography

Two rowers have smashed the world record of 36 hours for the longest continual row in tandem, raising money for World Autism Acceptance Week.

Isaac Kenyon of St. Albans and Jordan Williams from Luton took on the challenge at Anytime Fitness Welwyn Garden City, rowing for 48 hours.

The pair – who both have family members with autism – have raised more than £1,000 for the National Autistic Society, with Isaac saying: “Rowing non-stop for two days was both mentally and physically challenging and it took all of our effort to complete.

“On top of rowing for 48 hours we are participating in the Christine McGuinness's Super 60 Challenge - and rowed just over 600,000 metres.

“However, this is nowhere near the challenge my autistic family member is facing right now, with so much disruption from the unexpected pandemic it has triggered intense anxiety with a lot of support from public services disappearing overnight which has been very high pressure for our family.

“Therefore, we are both delighted to be supporting World Autism Acceptance Week and the National Autistic Society to raise the acceptance of autism within society."