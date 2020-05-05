CCTV appeal after series of delivery scams in Hertfordshire

These images which have been released by the police were captured in Welwyn Garden City. Picture: Herts Police Archant

Herts police have released images people they would like to identify as part of an investigation into a series of delivery scams.

Share Email this article to a friend To send a link to this page you must be logged in.

Anyone who recognises the people in the images can report information online at www.herts.police.uk/report. Picture: Herts Police Anyone who recognises the people in the images can report information online at www.herts.police.uk/report. Picture: Herts Police

Victims across the county have received packages that were addressed to them but contained items that they had not ordered.

Shortly after the delivery a courier wearing a DPD uniform has arrived to collect the packages, claiming it had been delivered to the wrong address.

In the reported instances the packages have contained either iPhones or laptops and have been despatched by AO.

Detective chief inspector Sam Khanna, from Herts police’s serious fraud and cyber unit said: “We are keen to talk to the people pictured as we believe they may have information which could assist with our investigation.

Anyone who recognises the people in the images can report information online at www.herts.police.uk/report. Picture: Herts Police Anyone who recognises the people in the images can report information online at www.herts.police.uk/report. Picture: Herts Police

“It appears that fraudsters are ordering items, possibly using cloned credit or debit card details and getting them delivered to other people’s addresses, so that they can then try to collect them by posing as couriers. We want all residents to be aware of this potential fraud.

“If goods are delivered that you have not ordered and are marked with your name and address, you should inform the company that sent it and wait for them to send a courier. Always check with them which courier company is making the collection and when they will arrive. If someone knocks on the door claiming to have come to pick it up after it was delivered by mistake, think twice about handing it over. Are they from the same company that just delivered it? Can you see a company vehicle? Just because they are in a uniform does not mean they are from the company as they claim.

You may also want to watch:

“If someone tries to deliver a parcel you’ve not ordered, refuse to accept it so that it goes back to the depot or the sender. If you have handed a parcel over please report it to Action Fraud. If someone is at your door claiming to have come to pick up a parcel you never ordered ring 999.

Anyone who recognises the people in the images can report information online at www.herts.police.uk/report. Picture: Herts Police Anyone who recognises the people in the images can report information online at www.herts.police.uk/report. Picture: Herts Police

“Anyone who recognises the people in the images can report information online at herts.police.uk/report, use online web chat here or call 101.

Herts police offers the following crime prevention advice:

· If possible, don’t accept or sign for parcels you haven’t ordered.

· If a parcel you have received is not something you have ordered, you should not hand the parcel over to someone calling at your door unless you have made a prior arrangement for its collection and you are able to check the identity of the caller.

Anyone who recognises the people in the images can report information online at www.herts.police.uk/report. Picture: Herts Police Anyone who recognises the people in the images can report information online at www.herts.police.uk/report. Picture: Herts Police

· If you realise a parcel you have received is something you have not ordered, you should immediately contact the company to arrange for its collection. Remember to ask how to ensure the identity of the person collecting it.

· If someone is at your door claiming to have come to pick up a parcel you never ordered ring 999.

If you have already handed over a package in the circumstances described contact Action Fraud on 0300 123 2040 or via actionfraud.police.uk.