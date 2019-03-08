Thousands of over-75s in Welwyn Hatfield set to pay for TV licences

More than 5,000 elderly people in Welwyn Hatfield will need to start paying for their TV licences under new BBC plans.

The free TV licences scheme - currently for all over 75 year olds - will soon only be for those that recieve pension credit.

This means an estimated 5,320 people over 75 in Welwyn Hatfield that do not live in households where one person receives pension credit will have to pay for their TV licences.

"Ultimately, the board did not think it right to abolish all free TV licences," said BBC chairman Sir David Clementi in a statement.

"While research suggests pensioners are now better off than they were when the concession was first introduced nearly 20 years ago, the simple fact is that many are still in poverty - and many want the companionship the BBC can provide.

"This was a point made by many and we listened and ruled abolition of the free licence scheme out."

The end of free TV licences for all over 75s is set to begin from June 2020.