Cyber attacks on Herts County Council increase to over 60,000 times in the summer

PUBLISHED: 17:58 22 December 2019 | UPDATED: 18:18 22 December 2019

Over 66,000 cyber attacks took place during the summer. Picture: FreeFoto.com.

Hertfordshire County Council was subject to more than 60,000 cyber attacks over the summer months, latest data shows.

According to a report to the county council's resources and performance cabinet panel on Friday (December 13), there were 60,771 cyber attacks recorded against the council between July and September (2019) - equivalent to 660 a day.

And that's an increase on the 50,911 attacks recorded in the previous three months, between April and June.

The report recognises the "slight increase", which it says is in line with general trends.

And it says that all attacks were "successfully repelled".

While performance of IT service delivery improved from quarter and was 100 per cent this quarter.

Finally, KPIs for application and infrastructure maintenance was also achieved and performance was at or very nearly 100 per cent for both indicators.

