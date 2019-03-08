Advanced search

Dance festival for over 55s to take place in Hatfield this weekend

PUBLISHED: 17:33 24 April 2019

Fuelling the belief that dancing into your golden years is the best medicine. Picture: supplied

More than 150 residents from the Hertfordshire area, aged between 55 and 85, are set to head to a Hatfield dance festival this Saturday.

Dance Re:Ignite at the University of Hertfordshire's Weston Auditorium offers individuals or groups the chance to join in dance workshops, perform their own dance on stage, and watch a free performance at 4pm featuring more than 80 of the participants.

Over the past four months newly formed group called Dance Re:Ignite ON TOUR has taken part in a series of dance workshops, learned different dance styles and worked with nationally recognised professional artists.

“Dance Re:Ignite is a fantastic opportunity for older people to come together to build friendships and develop new skills,” explained Carrie Washington, owner of BEEE Creative, the dedicated dance agency which manages the project.

The Dance Re:Ignite festival will be held on Saturday from 10am to 5pm at The Weston Auditorium, University of Hertfordshire, de Havilland Campus, Hatfield, with the free performance held at 4pm. For tickets visit eventbrite.co.uk/e/dance-reignite-festival-2019-tickets-53317772894

