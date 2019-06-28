Over 100 people turn up for Roman Day event in Welwyn

Published: 10:47 AM June 28, 2019 Updated: 9:06 PM November 3, 2020

More than 100 people turned out for a Roman Day event in Welwyn on Sunday.

Tony Rook speaking at the event.

Budding young archaeologists were encouraged to hunt for hidden treasures in the Welwyn Roman baths sand pit.

Tony Rook - who saved Welwyn Roman Baths from destruction in the late 1960s - was also on hand to give talks about how he made his great discovery and the significance of the site.

Other activities included clay pot making, geophysical surveying with the Welwyn Archaeological Society and tasting Roman food.

Welwyn Hatfield borough councillor Terry Mitchinson, who is the executive member for leisure, culture and communications, said that he hoped "everyone who attended enjoyed learning more about our rich local history".

Making some clay pots the Roman way.

He added: "Roman Day is a great opportunity for people to come and explore the fascinating remains of our almost 1,800 year old bath house, and learn more about Roman life."

The event took place from 2pm to 5pm on Sunday at the Welwyn Roman Baths, and was part of Welwyn Festival Week.

Roman day in Welwyn on Sunday.

Roman day in Welwyn on Sunday.

Cooking up Roman food.

Roman day in Welwyn on Sunday.