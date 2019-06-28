Over 100 people turn up for Roman Day event in Welwyn
- Credit: Archant
More than 100 people turned out for a Roman Day event in Welwyn on Sunday.
Budding young archaeologists were encouraged to hunt for hidden treasures in the Welwyn Roman baths sand pit.
Tony Rook - who saved Welwyn Roman Baths from destruction in the late 1960s - was also on hand to give talks about how he made his great discovery and the significance of the site.
Other activities included clay pot making, geophysical surveying with the Welwyn Archaeological Society and tasting Roman food.
Welwyn Hatfield borough councillor Terry Mitchinson, who is the executive member for leisure, culture and communications, said that he hoped "everyone who attended enjoyed learning more about our rich local history".
You may also want to watch:
He added: "Roman Day is a great opportunity for people to come and explore the fascinating remains of our almost 1,800 year old bath house, and learn more about Roman life."
The event took place from 2pm to 5pm on Sunday at the Welwyn Roman Baths, and was part of Welwyn Festival Week.
Most Read
- 1 Two men injured after fight outside block of flats
- 2 More than 500 reported cases of coronavirus in a week
- 3 Met Office issue yellow weather warning for ice and snow
- 4 Lorry driver in critical condition after colliding with fence and road sign on A1(M)
- 5 Seven movies on TV this week filmed in Hertfordshire
- 6 Changes to maternity unit visitor ban at Stevenage’s Lister Hospital mean partners can attend 12-week scans
- 7 Episode guide to new Netflix series Bridgerton
- 8 Bridgerton: 25 facts about the making of new Netflix series
- 9 Who is Lady Danbury in new Netflix series Bridgerton?
- 10 COVID-19 figures: East and North Herts NHS Trust 'stretched and challenged'