Man seen ‘touching himself inappropriately’ in a bush in Welwyn Garden City

A man was reportedly seen touching himself inappropriately in a bush in Welwyn Garden City.

A white man of large build, with shoulder length grey hair was seen in a bush in Dowley Wood betwen 2.30pm and 2.40pm on Monday, August 19.

He is described as in his 50s and wearing blue jeans and a black T-shirt.

Another similar incident of outraging public decency reportedly occurred near a children's play area, between St Albans Road East and Old French Horn Lane in Hatfield.

Police are treating the two incidents as linked but are trying to keep an open mind.

The St Albans Road East suspect is described as a "scruffy" white man, also in his 50s, around 5ft 8in tall, with balding mousey hair, a beard and a pot belly. He was seen wearing a grey top.

PC Stephen Carter, who is investigating the incidents, said: "I fully understand that reports of this nature cause a great deal of concern among the community and I want to reassure people we are doing all we can to trace the suspect/s as soon as possible.

"If you have any information which may assist us, please get in contact."

He added: "If you witness any similar activity, please call police straightaway on 999."

Anyone with information is asked to contact PC Carter via email to stephen.carter@herts.pnn.police.uk.

You can also report information online at herts.police.uk/report, speak to an operator in the Force Communications Room via the online web chat at herts.police.uk/contact or call the non-emergency number 101, quoting crime reference 41/75515/19.

Alternatively, stay 100 per cent anonymous by contacting Crimestoppers on 0800 555 111 or via the independent charity's untraceable online form at crimestoppers-uk.org.