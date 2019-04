Refuse and trees on fire in Welwyn Garden City

Firefighters were called to a large amount of refuse and trees on fire in Welwyn Garden City. Picture: FIRE SERVICE. Archant

Firefighters were called to a large amount of rubbish and trees on fire in Welwyn Garden City.

Share Email this article to a friend To send a link to this page you must be logged in.

You may also want to watch:

The fire broke out in Holwell Hyde Lane at around 8.15pm yesterday.

A crew from Welwyn Garden City attended and extinguished the blaze.