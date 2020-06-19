Advanced search

Welwyn Garden City school’s religious statue thrown in pond by vandals

PUBLISHED: 16:16 19 June 2020 | UPDATED: 16:19 19 June 2020

Our Lady Catholic Primary School in Welwyn Garden City. Picture: Google Street View.

A Welwyn Garden City school has had a religious statue thrown into a pond by vandals.

At around 9.30am today (Friday 19 June), staff at Our Lady Catholic Primary School called the police to report a break-in.

It is believed that the grounds in Woodhall Lane were used as the entry point by the vandals, during the night.

Damage has been caused to a garden area and a statue was also thrown into a pond as a result.

Investigations are being carried out and anyone with information about the incident is asked to contact police on 101, quoting crime reference 41/47762/20.

