Potters Bar golden oldies use exercise to prevent falls

A sixty plus group in Potters Bar is using exercise to help prevent falls.

Members of the community Sixty Plus Club, which have been doing a exercise programme called Otago since the beginning of the year, have been trying to reduce their mobility problems, prevent falls, and increase their strength and flexibility by doing knee, hip, toe and walking exercises.

87-year-old Betty Rumsey said: "I've come right from the very first one. It makes you more supple and it's meeting people as well.

"You keep your joints going because now you can watch television, you can still move some of the joints she's shown you.

"I find now I can move certain parts. My knees were playing me up, but now they're not too bad."

The class is organised through Herts Sports Partnership's Active Together scheme and run in partnership with Hertsmere Borough Council and Clarion Housing.