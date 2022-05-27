Businesses walk streets of London to raise £4,000 for breast cancer charity

Staff from Osprey Environmental and Brookmans Motor Group all smiles before the MoonWalk. - Credit: Osprey Environmental

Two businesses teamed up to raise more than £4,000 for breast cancer charity Walk The Walk after trekking the streets of London.

Staff from Hatfield-based Osprey Environmental Ltd and Welham Green’s Brookmans Motor Group took part in the MoonWalk on May 14, raising money for the largest grant making breast cancer charity in the UK.

Osprey’s office manager, Pat, is no stranger to the MoonWalk and hopes the efforts of her and the teams can make a difference.

“It is my fifth time participating in the MoonWalk and it is a privilege to raise money and awareness of breast cancer, not just for women but for men today, that is why husband Alan – managing director – and some of his male friends took part.

“It was a real team effort and a great night out for us all. Sadly, most of us know someone whose life has been touched by cancer.

“By participating in the MoonWalk, we can help make a difference and raise money for the charity’s crucial work.”