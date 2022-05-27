News Potters Bar News Things to do Sport Lifestyle E-Edition Subscribe
Welwyn Hatfield Times > News

Businesses walk streets of London to raise £4,000 for breast cancer charity

person

Dan Mountney

Published: 3:45 PM May 27, 2022
Osprey Environmental and Brookmans Motor Group MoonWalk

Staff from Osprey Environmental and Brookmans Motor Group all smiles before the MoonWalk. - Credit: Osprey Environmental

Two businesses teamed up to raise more than £4,000 for breast cancer charity Walk The Walk after trekking the streets of London.

Staff from Hatfield-based Osprey Environmental Ltd and Welham Green’s Brookmans Motor Group took part in the MoonWalk on May 14, raising money for the largest grant making breast cancer charity in the UK.

Osprey’s office manager, Pat, is no stranger to the MoonWalk and hopes the efforts of her and the teams can make a difference.

“It is my fifth time participating in the MoonWalk and it is a privilege to raise money and awareness of breast cancer, not just for women but for men today, that is why husband Alan – managing director – and some of his male friends took part.

“It was a real team effort and a great night out for us all. Sadly, most of us know someone whose life has been touched by cancer.

“By participating in the MoonWalk, we can help make a difference and raise money for the charity’s crucial work.”

Hatfield News

Don't Miss

A fire broke out at Potters Bar Bus Garage at around 2.36pm today (Sunday, May 22)

Hertfordshire Fire and Rescue Service | Video

Six buses damaged at Potters Bar Bus Garage after 'significant' blaze

Will Durrant

Author Picture Icon
The incident reportedly took place on Lemsford Road, Hatfield, outside the swimming centre.

Herts Live News

Fifteen-year-old boy hospitalised after reported stabbing in Hatfield

Harry Rutter

Author Picture Icon
Police are looking for Colin Greatorex, aged 25, from Nottingham, and would like to speak to him

Hertfordshire Constabulary

Nottingham man wanted in connection with Welwyn Garden City offences

Will Durrant

Author Picture Icon
A fire service spokesperson said "multiple" callers reported this blaze near the A1(M) at Welham Green

Hertfordshire Fire and Rescue Service

Fire crews receive 'multiple' 999 calls amid large blaze at Welham Green

Will Durrant

Author Picture Icon