A religious organisation based in Potters Bar is urging its leaders to change the date of its upcoming special general meeting to a date other than Mother’s Day.

Members of the Oshwal Association of the UK are unhappy with the executive members of the group being inflexible about the meeting as they would like to spend time with their families.

Oshwals are largely followers of the Jain faith, an ancient religion originating from India which focuses on non-violence against other human beings. When this is practised, followers believe that human beings will be capable of living in peace and harmony with each other and with all living beings in the universe.

Multiple members of the organisation have posted on social media that they would not be able to attend as the meeting is being held on March 27, which is not only a Sunday but also Mother's Day.

The meeting is for an important change to the group's constitution and taking place at the 200-people capacity Oshwal Ekta Centre in Edgware, a smaller centre than their main headquarters in Coopers Lane Road, Northaw, near Potters Bar, which holds 2,000 people.

One member said: “Having the event on Mother’s Day takes away so many of the youth members and females from having the opportunity to run or even vote. Also, the parking situation will deter so many people from going. As it is the presidential vote, it should be done at the main centre so more members could attend.”

A change.org petition has been set up by group members calling for a new date, with approaching 140 signatures of the 200 required.

It stated: “We have not been able to have a Mother’s Day for the past two years, due to the pandemic, and to hold the SGM on Mother’s Day when many people will finally be able to spend it together, is not appropriate. Please respect the membership."

The Oshwal Association in the UK has 15,000 registered members, but the overall population is estimated at 25,000.