Lord-Lieutenant plants tree for Queen’s Green Canopy initiative

Lord-Lieutenant Robert Voss planted the tree at the Oshwal Centre in Northaw. - Credit: OAUK

The Lord-Lieutenant of Hertfordshire Robert Voss has helped plant a tree in Northaw as part of the Queen’s Green Canopy initiative.

On June 25, Lord-Lieutenant Voss visited the Oshwal Centre, the headquarters of Oshwal Association of the UK, to plant the tree as part of the Queen’s Platinum Jubilee celebrations.

The Lord-Lieutenant of Hertfordshire Robert Voss was 'mesmerised by the Jain Temple' at the Oshwal Centre. - Credit: OAUK

“We are grateful to have had this opportunity to plant a tree in the Queen’s honour for all our future generations to enjoy,” said Poonam Chimanlal Shah of OAUK.

“The Lord-Lieutenant was mesmerised by the Jain Temple, built entirely of marble & pink stone and is the first traditional Shikarbadhi Jain Temple outside India.

“He was also intrigued to learn more about the Oshwal community and our roots over a hearty traditional Gujarati breakfast of Jalebi, Gathia & Masala Chai.”

The Oshwal Association following the ancient Indian faith of Jain. - Credit: OAUK

The Oshwal Association follow the Jain faith, an ancient religion originating from India, with teachings dating back to around 570 BC.