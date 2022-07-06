Lord-Lieutenant plants tree for Queen’s Green Canopy initiative
- Credit: OAUK
The Lord-Lieutenant of Hertfordshire Robert Voss has helped plant a tree in Northaw as part of the Queen’s Green Canopy initiative.
On June 25, Lord-Lieutenant Voss visited the Oshwal Centre, the headquarters of Oshwal Association of the UK, to plant the tree as part of the Queen’s Platinum Jubilee celebrations.
“We are grateful to have had this opportunity to plant a tree in the Queen’s honour for all our future generations to enjoy,” said Poonam Chimanlal Shah of OAUK.
“The Lord-Lieutenant was mesmerised by the Jain Temple, built entirely of marble & pink stone and is the first traditional Shikarbadhi Jain Temple outside India.
“He was also intrigued to learn more about the Oshwal community and our roots over a hearty traditional Gujarati breakfast of Jalebi, Gathia & Masala Chai.”
The Oshwal Association follow the Jain faith, an ancient religion originating from India, with teachings dating back to around 570 BC.