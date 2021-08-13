Does Hatfield have enough car parking?

Published: 5:14 PM August 13, 2021

Residents have raised concerns regarding parking arrangements in Hatfield after a new multi-storey car park was opened to replace those earmarked for housing.

The 420 space multi-storey car park opened in March and, in theory, alleviates any issues around reducing parking spaces in the town and provides an "ideal location for shoppers". It even offers three hours of free parking.

However, there are mixed feelings about the quality and accessibility of parking in the town, with one shopper, Angella Clarke, saying she feels the parking in the town centre is a problem that needs to be solved.

She said: "The parking has just gone. I think it needs to be raised as an issue. You can just about get into Asda at the moment, but that's where everyone's trying to park.

"If you're disabled or can't walk that far there really is limited parking.

"It doesn't make sense."

Link Drive car park is scheduled to permanently close in late 2021, making way for 80 flats. Meanwhile, Fourways and Wellfield Road car parks have already closed.

A spokesperson for Welwyn Hatfield Borough Council said: "Visitors to Hatfield town centre can park for free for up to three hours, the only town centre in Hertfordshire where you can park free for so long.

"The multi-storey car park has unlocked the potential of the town for new retail and residential developments, which will increase footfall to the town centre – a good thing for residents, businesses and visitors to the town. The new car park has 420 spaces, including disabled and electric charging bays."

One fear is that an increase in development in the town will put more stress on the available parking sites.

Welwyn Hatfield Labour leader Cllr Kieran Thorpe is of the opinion that more should be done with regards to parking to help revitalise the centre.

"It is dreadful seeing what has been done to Hatfield town centre," he said.

"Over many years we've seen the loss of so many car parks that are the key to a successful vibrant town centre.

"This was highlighted in the Mary Portas review some years back, but instead of protecting free car parking spaces, the Conservatives ignored the recommendations and decided to build private housing on top of them."

In a government report retail expert Mary Portas emphasised how free parking in town centres is one of the main keys to getting people shopping in high streets.

Cllr Thorpe continued: "When you make it harder for customers to access businesses, this is not regeneration, it is decline.

"It doesn't have to be this way and Labour has repeatedly pledged to end this completely wrong approach and support struggling businesses by creating the environment they need to succeed."

When asked Welwyn Hatfield Lib Dem leader Cllr Paul Zukowskyj said he had not had an issue with parking whenever he'd been heading into town, though acknowledged that there may be ‘pinch point’ times when the pressure is significant, such as Saturday mornings.

He did acknowledge that the additional flats that are planned are not going to make the situation any better.

