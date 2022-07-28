Community Fund boost for Digswell disabled riding stables

An open day was held on Saturday 23 July at the Riding for the Disabled Association (RDA), Digswell Place Group when a plaque to highlight the support of the Welwyn Hatfield Community Fund was unveiled. - Credit: Welwyn Hatfield Community Fund

A plaque has been unveiled at a disabled riding facility to highlight the support it has received from Welwyn Hatfield Community Fund

The event took place during an open day at the Riding for the Disabled Association (RDA) stable in Digswell Place.

The WHCF gave a grant of £9,000 towards an all-weather track for safe disabled and wheelchair access through RDA’s grounds. The track allows the charity to raise its offering to participants by providing non-ridden sessions involving fresh air, exercise and horse/pony care outside. The safe surface track will also enable RDA to offer rides through the charity’s own land safely and securely.

The Welwyn Hatfield Community Fund was created after the merger of Finesse Leisure and Greenwich Leisure Limited (GLL) in order to encourage participation in sport and recreational activities in Welwyn Hatfield with an importance on social welfare, physical and mental health.

Digswell Place, which is based in Welwyn, is a purpose-built riding stable meant for adults and children with disabilities. The association aims to give the opportunity of riding to any disabled person who might benefit in their health and well-being.

About 140 people ride with the group, in the form of school groups, day centres, and individuals.

Cllr Terry Mitchinson, executive member, leisure and community and Mayor of Welwyn Hatfield, Cllr Barbara Fitzsimon both attended the plaque unveiling, along with trustees from the RDA and Welwyn Hatfield Community Fund.

Cllr Fitzsimon said: “I am delighted that we have been able to help Digswell Place RDA Group by creating accessible areas as these are very important for the charity’s participants, and for our wider community. This wonderful charity is run solely by volunteers, and I’m so pleased that we could support them.”

Cllr Mitchinson said: “This charity is a fantastic asset for the local community, and I’m pleased that this funding can help facilitate even more of the great work that they do for disabled young people and adults.”