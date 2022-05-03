News Potters Bar News Things to do Sport Lifestyle E-Edition Subscribe
Bowling club holding open day in Hatfield

Matt Adams

Published: 10:18 AM May 3, 2022
Teams from Hatfield Bowls Club. - Credit: WGC100

Fancied trying your hand at bowling? Hatfield Bowls Club will be holding an open day on Sunday May 15.

If you would like to come and try your hand please drop in any time between 10am and 4pm. No previous experience is necessary, and new players of any age are welcomed.

All equipment will be provided - just wear comfortable clothes and flat shoes - and you will be able to watch some bowling and try it for yourself.

Ladies vice captain Sue Swain said: "It's fun, good gentle exercise, very sociable and can be taken to a very competitive level or just played for fun. We play outdoors from April to September but also have an indoor green for the winter months so you can play all year round.

"We would love to see you and you can be assured of a very warm welcome. If the weather is wet on the day we will use the indoor green so please do still come."

The club has good social facilities and parking, and can be found at 1 College Lane, Hatfield, AL10 9PJ not far from The Galleria.

