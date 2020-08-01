Advanced search

Daniel, 12, extending sleep out for NHS in Hatfield

PUBLISHED: 07:32 02 September 2020

20200801_193024

20200801_193024

After exceeding his fundraising target for the NHS, a 12-year-old boy will continue sleeping outside into October.

20200624_212629_(1)20200624_212629_(1)

So far, Daniel has spent over 100 nights outside to raise money for the East and North Hertfordshire NHS Trust – which runs the New QEII in WGC and Lister Hospital in Stevenage.

His initial camping challenge, which started on June 24, was to sleep outside for a total of 10 weeks – ending today.

However, he had pledged to increase this to 100 nights if he smashed his £250 target.

And with over £830 raised so far, Daniel will now be staying put until October 2, despite having the return to Onslow St Audrey’s School this week.

Daniel is hoping to raise more money for East and North Hertfordshire NHS Trust Charitable Fund. Picture: Dorota Tual Daniel is hoping to raise more money for East and North Hertfordshire NHS Trust Charitable Fund. Picture: Dorota Tual

Although, Daniel has not been alone during this time outside. He has had his cat, Peach, on hand to keep him company in the tent every night since the fundraiser began.

His parents and older brother, Thomas, have also been taking it turns to stay with him.

And after the storms during the last few weeks, Thomas has been resolute that he will keep going despite heavy rain and windy nights.

“He is ‘in-tent’ on raising as much money as possible for his chosen charity,” according to his proud mum Dorota Tual.

Daniel is hoping to raise more money for East and North Hertfordshire NHS Trust Charitable Fund. Picture: Dorota TualDaniel is hoping to raise more money for East and North Hertfordshire NHS Trust Charitable Fund. Picture: Dorota Tual

“Daniel’s inspiration for raising money was two-fold. He wanted to do something to help the NHS during the coronavirus pandemic, and to honour a memory of his grandfather who passed away from cancer earlier this year.”

“The East and North Herts NHS Trust Charitable Fund supports the four hospitals within the East and North Herts Trust - Lister Hospital, The New QEII, Hertford County and Mount Vernon Cancer Centre – helping them to go above and beyond for patients and their loved ones.

“The charity funds the purchase of new specialist equipment, extra staff training, research and projects to enhance patient experience. The money Daniel raises will be split between the Lynda Jackson Macmillan Centre at Mount Vernon and where the need is greatest appeal.”

Daniel, who lives in Hatfield, is also a member of the 3rd Hatfield Air Scouts – which has still been running events virtually during lockdown.

You can donate to the 12-year-old by going to JustGiving here justgiving.com/fundraising/100nights.

If you value what this story gives you, please consider supporting the Welwyn Hatfield Times. Click the link in the orange box above for details.

