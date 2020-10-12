Hatfield boy, 12, finishes 100 nights in tent after raising nearly £2,000 for NHS

Daniel is hoping to raise more money for East and North Hertfordshire NHS Trust Charitable Fund. Picture: Dorota Tual Archant

A 12-year-old boy from Hatfield, who spent 100 nights in a tent, has raised £1,900 for East and North Hertfordshire Hospitals’ Charity.

Starting on June 24, Daniel Tual initially was to sleep outside in his back garden every night until September 2 – a total of 10 weeks – but once the Onslow St Audrey’s School pupil smashed his £250 target he extended it to 100 nights.

Since finishing on Thursday, October 2, Daniel’s mum Dorota said: “I could not be prouder of him. He’s persevered with a smile on his face – even the August storms did not put him off.

“He is happy to be back in his bed, but he’s told me that he’ll miss sleeping in the tent and having his cat Peach with him every night.”

Daniel was inspired to raise the funds after his grandfather passed away from cancer earlier this year and to help the NHS during the coronavirus pandemic

The money will be split between the Lynda Jackson Macmillan Centre at Mount Vernon and East and North Herts NHS’ general ‘Where the Need is Greatest’ appeal, which exists for the benefit of all staff and patients at Lister, Mount Vernon, Hertford and New QEII Hospitals.

Dorota added: “We hope this money will make a difference to his chosen projects.”

You can donate more by going to JustGiving here justgiving.com/fundraising/100nights.