Advanced search

Hatfield boy, 12, finishes 100 nights in tent after raising nearly £2,000 for NHS

PUBLISHED: 13:03 12 October 2020 | UPDATED: 13:03 12 October 2020

Daniel is hoping to raise more money for East and North Hertfordshire NHS Trust Charitable Fund. Picture: Dorota Tual

Daniel is hoping to raise more money for East and North Hertfordshire NHS Trust Charitable Fund. Picture: Dorota Tual

Archant

A 12-year-old boy from Hatfield, who spent 100 nights in a tent, has raised £1,900 for East and North Hertfordshire Hospitals’ Charity.

Daniel is hoping to raise more money for East and North Hertfordshire NHS Trust Charitable Fund. Picture: Dorota Tual Daniel is hoping to raise more money for East and North Hertfordshire NHS Trust Charitable Fund. Picture: Dorota Tual

Starting on June 24, Daniel Tual initially was to sleep outside in his back garden every night until September 2 – a total of 10 weeks – but once the Onslow St Audrey’s School pupil smashed his £250 target he extended it to 100 nights.

Since finishing on Thursday, October 2, Daniel’s mum Dorota said: “I could not be prouder of him. He’s persevered with a smile on his face – even the August storms did not put him off.

You may also want to watch:

“He is happy to be back in his bed, but he’s told me that he’ll miss sleeping in the tent and having his cat Peach with him every night.”

Daniel was inspired to raise the funds after his grandfather passed away from cancer earlier this year and to help the NHS during the coronavirus pandemic

The money will be split between the Lynda Jackson Macmillan Centre at Mount Vernon and East and North Herts NHS’ general ‘Where the Need is Greatest’ appeal, which exists for the benefit of all staff and patients at Lister, Mount Vernon, Hertford and New QEII Hospitals.

Dorota added: “We hope this money will make a difference to his chosen projects.”

You can donate more by going to JustGiving here justgiving.com/fundraising/100nights.

If you value what this story gives you, please consider supporting the Welwyn Hatfield Times. Click the link in the orange box above for details.

Topic Tags:

Become a supporter

This newspaper has been a central part of community life for many years. Our industry faces testing times, which is why we're asking for your support. Every contribution will help us continue to produce local journalism that makes a measurable difference to our community.

Latest from the Welwyn Hatfield Times

Hatfield boy, 12, finishes 100 nights in tent after raising nearly £2,000 for NHS

Daniel is hoping to raise more money for East and North Hertfordshire NHS Trust Charitable Fund. Picture: Dorota Tual

Good times continue to roll as Codicote, Hatfield United and Hatfield Athletic continue unbeaten starts

Abel Mudimu in action for Codicote.

Welwyn Garden City makes shortlist in vote to find Britain’s favourite railway station

Welwyn Garden City train station. Picture: Jonathan Morris

More than 10,000 Herts residents want higher fines for law breaking drivers

Hertfordshire police and crime commissioner David Lloyd. Picture: Gene Weatherley

Henry V returns as part of Maltings Theatre season in St Albans

Henry V directed by Matthew Parker at Maltings Open Air Theatre Festival at the Roman Theatre of Verulamium in St Albans this August. The production can be seen indoors at the Maltings Theatre this week. Picture: Laura Harling