Over 100 COVID-19 deaths at Herts care homes ONS announces
PUBLISHED: 13:05 28 April 2020 | UPDATED: 13:10 28 April 2020
Coronavirus figures from the ONS reveal that over 100 people have died in Hertfordshire care homes over a two week period.
This places Hertfordshire with the second highest COVID-19 death rate in care homes in England, according to the Care Quality Commission and the Office for National Statistics,
From April 10 to April 24, there were 121 deaths involving COVID-19 in Hertfordshire nursing homes, making it the worst affected area in the East of England.
Many of these patients are also thought to have been at private care homes, according to Hertfordshire County Council.
Data obtained from the county council, which recorded deaths from March 20 to April 17, found that 67 per cent of the county’s total coronavirus deaths were in care homes at this time.
Hospital coronavirus deaths, which are released daily compared to the ONS figures, put the total number in Hertfordshire as of yesterday (April 27) at 378.
