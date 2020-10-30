Sacrifice will be commemorated with Remembrance Sunday in Welwyn Hatfield online

Hatfield Remembrance Day service in 2019. Picture: WHBC. Archant

Remembrance Sunday in Welwyn Hatfield will be commemorated online this year.

The council is encouraging the local community to come together and pay their respects from home this year due to the COVID-19 pandemic and the ban on large social gatherings.

A 25 minute video including readings, prayers, hymns and wreath laying, that would usually feature as part of the borough council’s organised services, will be pre-recorded and streamed ‘live’ on the council’s website and on their facebook page on Sunday, November 8 from 10.40am.

Mayor of Welwyn Hatfield, councillor Roger Trigg, said: “We are so pleased that we have been able to preserve this community act of remembrance in these challenging times.

“Although we’re not able to physically gather together, this video will enable Welwyn Hatfield residents to come together in spirit and remember all the courageous men and women who have fought for our country, with many paying the ultimate sacrifice.”

The council’s Armed Forces Covenant Champion, Councillor Glyn Hayes, said: “Remembrance Sunday in Welwyn Hatfield is a deeply personal event for many in our community who have lost loved ones in conflicts past and present around the world.

“In that respect, this year’s Remembrance Sunday will be no different from any other year. It will once again be a time to reflect, remember and honour the memories of our service men and women, giving thanks to our armed forces.”

In the week leading up to Remembrance Sunday, the council will also be featuring ‘Stories from the Front’ on their facebook, twitter and Instagram pages, highlighting Welwyn Hatfield’s involvement in the two world wars.

In WGC, Remembrance day is usually celebrated with a parade and marching band through the town to the war memorial in Howardsgate.

Both VE and VJ Day in Hatfield, WGC and Potters Bar have had minimal services this year with some taking place online.

The Remembrance Sunday video can be viewed on the council’s facebook page @welwynhatfield and also on the council’s website: welhat.gov.uk.

Some locations are still selling poppies locally but if you have trouble buying some please see here britishlegion.org.uk/get-involved/ways-to-give/shop/poppies-by-donation