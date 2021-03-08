One year on since first recorded coronavirus case in Welwyn Hatfield
- Credit: PA
On March 6, 2020, Welwyn Hatfield recorded its first reported coronavirus case, and one year later there have been nearly 8,000 reported cases.
An animated map below shows when the first case arrived not only in Welwyn Hatfield but in each local authority across the country.
York was the first county to have a reported case on January 30, while North Devon was the last area to have a case at March 31.
Another map shows how many cases there have been in total per neighbourhood plus the total cases per 100k.
The best area with regards to cases per 100k in Welwyn Hatfield is Woolmer Green, Oaklands & Digswell while Hatfield North & West is the worst.
In the latest recorded week, February 26 to March 4, there were 86 reported cases of coronavirus in Welwyn Hatfield, with 70 cases per 100,000 people while the average area in England had 52.
