One man arrested and one man left in hospital with a serious head injury after Welwyn Garden City altercation

PUBLISHED: 17:20 02 June 2020 | UPDATED: 17:20 02 June 2020

You may have seen a police helicopter in the Peartree area last night. Picture: Herts Police.

You may have seen a police helicopter in the Peartree area last night. Picture: Herts Police.

Archant

A 20-year-old man from Welwyn Garden City has been arrested on suspicion of affray after an alleged altercation yesterday.

Herts police were called at 9.01pm yesterday to reports of an alleged physical altercation between a group of people in a car park in Peartree Lane.

A man in his 20s sustained a serious head injury and is currently in hospital.

Officers attended the scene immediately and the police helicopter and dog unit was deployed to search for those involved.

A man was arrested in connection with the incident and officers recovered a knife from the scene.

He is currently in custody.

Three offenders, all men, remain outstanding at this time.

Officers are investigating the incident and anyone with information should contact Detective Sergeant Grant Bennett on the non-emergency number 101 or by emailing grant.bennett@herts.pnn.police.uk quoting ISR 789 of 1 June.

You can also report information online at herts.police.uk/report or via online web chat at herts.police.uk/contact. Alternatively, you can stay% anonymous by contacting the independent charity Crimestoppers on 0800 555 111 or via their untraceable online form at crimestoppers-uk.org.













