COVID-19: Private hospital in Hatfield will only treat NHS patients
PUBLISHED: 08:44 10 April 2020
Alan Davies
A Hatfield private hospital is now only treating NHS patients during the COVID-19 crisis.
One Hatfield Hospital – located in the town’s business park – mainly been treats patients for general and cosmetic surgery, but will now carry out operations on any patient assigned to it by the NHS.
Its managing director Andy Wood said: “We are proud to have been asked to support the NHS at this time in the fight against coronavirus.”
East and North Herts NHS Trust – who is working with its Clinical Commissioning Group – said in a statement: “That One Hatfield Hospital has provided the use of its site for some cancer and urgent surgery which would normally be carried out at Lister Hospital, with the trust providing the surgeon for these procedures.”
The hospital is part of the One Healthcare Group. Its One Ashford Hospital is also not accepting private patients.
