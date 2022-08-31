Fundraising needed to help complete Potters Bar-based short film

On Hold focuses on morality and the relationship between two sibilings. - Credit: Little Dude Films

A short film shot in Potters Bar is in need of fundraising to complete post-production, with high hopes it will impress at festivals.

Written and directed by Chloe Palmer Laporte, also from Potters Bar, On Hold focuses on mortality and the relationship between two siblings.

The film has been made by Little Dude Films, with company director Ian Beaumont explaining more to the Welwyn Hatfield Times about the project.

On Hold was filmed in Potters Bar. - Credit: Little Dude Films

“The film is about Chloe’s experiences with her family and a lack of respect for the dead, so she created this comic version of this where a brother and sister are on the way to an aunt’s funeral, and their car breaks down,” he said.

“They go back and forward about their relationship and how they felt about the aunt, but they are on hold to the RAC throughout the film so that is playing in the background.

“They decide to go and scatter the ashes and as they do, someone answers the phone.”

A shot from the filming of On Hold. - Credit: Little Dude Films

Most of the people who worked on the film did so for free, with money now desperately needed for post-production, and Ian hopes this can be fundraised to "encourage the next generation of film makers".

“A lot of young and up and coming film makers are involved, and we are looking to raise money for them to finish the film and enter it into festivals,” he said.

“A lot of work has gone into the film and they’ve worked on it for free.

“It’s about encouraging the next generation of film makers and giving something back to the industry.”

Ian has high hopes for award success for On Hold. - Credit: Little Dude Films

It’s been a busy year for Little Dude Films, having made a pilot for a TV series called Waving at Strangers, in and around Barnet High Street and Alston Works.

They also shot two further short films, both of which won awards, and Ian hopes On Hold will replicate this success.

“I have high hopes for the film if we can enter it into festivals,” he admitted.

Most people who worked on On Hold did so for free. - Credit: Little Dude Films

“Just because you’re young, it doesn’t mean you aren’t good enough, and I’m lucky enough to work with these very talented people.

“The last two films we’ve done have won awards so we are hopeful On Hold can do well. It will help people’s careers too so this is a great cause.”

To donate, visit www.kickstarter.com/projects/onhold/on-hold.