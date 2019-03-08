Advanced search

Nine-year-old Welwyn Garden City girl cuts her long locks for cancer charity

PUBLISHED: 11:36 22 July 2019 | UPDATED: 11:51 22 July 2019

Olivia Watt before the haircut. Picture: Supplied.

A nine year old girl from Welwyn Garden City has cut her hair for cancer.

Olivia Watt raised over £1,000 by donating 12 inches of her hair to the Little Princess Trust, which provides free wigs for children and young people who have lost their hair due to cancer.

Her mum Emma Watt said she cannot believe Olivia exceeded her target of over £250.

"We are so very proud of her for this selfless act that we wanted to shout about it," Mrs Watt said.

Cutting off most of her hair was all Olivia's idea.

"I asked my parents if I could donate my hair to help other children who have lost theirs through treatments and ill health," she said.

"I looked at the little princess trust and really wanted to help by donating my own hair and making someone smile."

You can still donate to Olivia by going to her Just Giving page

