Nine-year-old Welwyn Garden City girl cuts her long locks for cancer charity

Olivia Watt before the haircut. Picture: Supplied. Archant

A nine year old girl from Welwyn Garden City has cut her hair for cancer.

Share Email this article to a friend To send a link to this page you must be logged in.

Olivia after the haircut. Picture: Supplied. Olivia after the haircut. Picture: Supplied.

Olivia Watt raised over £1,000 by donating 12 inches of her hair to the Little Princess Trust, which provides free wigs for children and young people who have lost their hair due to cancer.

Her mum Emma Watt said she cannot believe Olivia exceeded her target of over £250.

You may also want to watch:

"We are so very proud of her for this selfless act that we wanted to shout about it," Mrs Watt said.

Olivia after the haircut. Picture: Supplied. Olivia after the haircut. Picture: Supplied.

Cutting off most of her hair was all Olivia's idea.

"I asked my parents if I could donate my hair to help other children who have lost theirs through treatments and ill health," she said.

"I looked at the little princess trust and really wanted to help by donating my own hair and making someone smile."

You can still donate to Olivia by going to her Just Giving page