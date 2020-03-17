Advanced search

Hertsmere MP stays home as family member has coronavirus symptoms

PUBLISHED: 12:32 17 March 2020 | UPDATED: 12:42 17 March 2020

MP for Hertsmere Oliver Dowden, who is also the culture secretary, at Potters Bar Station. Picture: Supplied.

MP for Hertsmere Oliver Dowden, who is also the culture secretary, at Potters Bar Station. Picture: Supplied.

Archant

The MP for Hertsmere is staying home as a family member has coronavirus symptoms.

You may also want to watch:

Oliver Dowden, who is also the culture secretary, announced the news moments ago via Twitter.

Mr Dowden said: I’m feeling fine and will of course be working on [department of culture] priorities in these very challenging times, and continuing to support my constituents in Hertsmere.”

Topic Tags:

Most Read

Coronavirus: Follow our live blog for the latest updates

Follow our live blog for the latest on coronavirus updates in Hertfordshire, Bedfordshire, Cambridgeshire and beyond. Picture: Getty Images/iStockphoto/wildpixel

Drive through coronavirus test centre in Welwyn Garden City is ‘not a drop-in centre’

Hertfordshire Community NHS Trust's head office is in Welwyn Garden City on Tewin Road. Picture: Google Street View.

Hatfield fight moves from McDonalds to Burger King

There was a fight between two women at the Galleria in Hatfield. Picture: Google street view.

Man in his 30s dies after being hit by a train

A man in his 30s has died on the Govia-operated Great Northern line. Picture: Casey Gutteridge.

Karry Kwik

Public Notice

Comments have been disabled on this article.

Most Read

Coronavirus: Follow our live blog for the latest updates

Follow our live blog for the latest on coronavirus updates in Hertfordshire, Bedfordshire, Cambridgeshire and beyond. Picture: Getty Images/iStockphoto/wildpixel

Drive through coronavirus test centre in Welwyn Garden City is ‘not a drop-in centre’

Hertfordshire Community NHS Trust's head office is in Welwyn Garden City on Tewin Road. Picture: Google Street View.

Hatfield fight moves from McDonalds to Burger King

There was a fight between two women at the Galleria in Hatfield. Picture: Google street view.

Man in his 30s dies after being hit by a train

A man in his 30s has died on the Govia-operated Great Northern line. Picture: Casey Gutteridge.

Karry Kwik

Public Notice

Latest from the Welwyn Hatfield Times

Coronavirus: Follow our live blog for the latest updates

Follow our live blog for the latest on coronavirus updates in Hertfordshire, Bedfordshire, Cambridgeshire and beyond. Picture: Getty Images/iStockphoto/wildpixel

Hertsmere MP stays home as family member has coronavirus symptoms

MP for Hertsmere Oliver Dowden, who is also the culture secretary, at Potters Bar Station. Picture: Supplied.

Herts Ad Sunday League: Manor time it perfectly to secure first win as coronavirus shuts down league

Goalmouth action from Marshalswick Rovers’ 5-1 win against Brookmans Park Res. Picture: BRIAN HUBBALL

Hatfield, Letchworth, Royston and Stevenage cinemas closed due to new coronavirus guidelines

Odeon cinema at Hatfield's Galleria shopping centre. Picture: Google Streetview

Paramedics sent to suspected coronavirus patients without being told, union claims

East of England Ambulance Service (EEAST) works across Hertfordshire. Picture: Casey Gutteridge.
Drive 24