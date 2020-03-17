Hertsmere MP stays home as family member has coronavirus symptoms

The MP for Hertsmere is staying home as a family member has coronavirus symptoms.

A member of my family currently has #covidー19uk symptoms so in line with government advice I will be remaining at home.



I'm feeling fine and will of course be working on @DCMS priorities in these very challenging times, and continuing to support my constituents in Hertsmere https://t.co/H9oeGduop0 — Oliver Dowden (@OliverDowden) March 17, 2020

Oliver Dowden, who is also the culture secretary, announced the news moments ago via Twitter.

Mr Dowden said: I’m feeling fine and will of course be working on [department of culture] priorities in these very challenging times, and continuing to support my constituents in Hertsmere.”