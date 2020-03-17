Hertsmere MP stays home as family member has coronavirus symptoms
PUBLISHED: 12:32 17 March 2020 | UPDATED: 12:42 17 March 2020
The MP for Hertsmere is staying home as a family member has coronavirus symptoms.
Oliver Dowden, who is also the culture secretary, announced the news moments ago via Twitter.
Mr Dowden said: I’m feeling fine and will of course be working on [department of culture] priorities in these very challenging times, and continuing to support my constituents in Hertsmere.”
