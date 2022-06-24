Oliver Dowden resigns as Tory party chair after by-election defeats

Oliver Dowden has quit as Conservative party chairman, saying 'somebody must take responsibility' for the byelection loses. - Credit: PA

Hertsmere MP Oliver Dowden has resigned as Conservative chair after the party’s double by-election losses in Wakefield and Tiverton and Honiton.

Mr Dowden quit after the Tories lost two seats in just one night, with Labour taking Wakefield and the Liberal Democrats overturning a 24,000-plus majority to grab Tiverton and Honiton.

In his resignation letter to Prime Minister Boris Johnson, he wrote: “Yesterday’s parliamentary by-elections are the latest in a run of very poor results for our party. Our supporters are distressed and disappointed by recent events, and I share their feelings.

“We cannot carry on with business as usual. Somebody must take responsibility and I have concluded that, in these circumstances, it would not be right for me to remain in office.”

“Finally, I want to emphasise that this is a deeply personal decision that I have taken alone.”

Mr Dowden’s role as party chair was combined with a position as minister without portfolio, sitting in the Cabinet, having formerly been culture secretary under Mr Johnson.