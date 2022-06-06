Oliver Dowden - ‘I will be voting for Boris Johnson in the confidence vote’

Hertsmere MP Oliver Dowden has confirmed he will be voting for Boris Johnson in tonight’s vote of no confidence in the Prime Minister.

The vote was triggered after 54 Conservative MPs wrote to the 1922 Committee chairman, Sir Graham Brady, who confirmed a ballot would be held between 6pm and 8pm this evening.

“The threshold of 15% of the parliamentary party seeking a vote of confidence in the leader of the Conservative Party has been exceeded,” said Sir Brady in a statement.

“In accordance with the rules, a ballot will be held between 18:00 and 20:00 today Monday, June 6 - details to be confirmed.

“The votes will be counted immediately afterwards. An announcement will be made at a time to be advised. Arrangements for the anno will be released later today.”

Mr Dowden, co-chairman of the Conservative Party, has backed the PM ahead of the vote, tweeting: “I will be voting for Boris Johnson in the confidence vote tonight.

“He’s demonstrated real leadership in getting the big calls right as PM - Brexit, vaccines, reopening and Ukraine.

“I hope after this vote we can come together and focus on the future. Let’s face the big challenges united and focused on delivery.”