Your MPs' roles after cabinet reshuffle

PUBLISHED: 15:59 13 February 2020 | UPDATED: 16:00 13 February 2020

Grant Shapps and Oliver Dowden now both have roles in the cabinet.

Grant Shapps and Oliver Dowden now both have roles in the cabinet.

Archant

Following Prime Minister Boris Johnson's reshuffle today, both Welwyn Hatfield MP Grant Shapps and Hertsmere MP Oliver Dowden have roles in the cabinet.

Oliver Dowden is now the Secretary of State at the Department for Digital, Culture, Media and Sport, moving from his previous role as Minister for the Cabinet Office and Paymaster General.

Nicky Morgan had been in the role since July prior to Mr Dowden.

She tweeted: "I've loved being Digital, Culture, Media and Sport Secretary of State & being part of Boris Johnson's Government but it was no secret that I still intended to step back from the cabinet.

"So I wish Oliver Dowden all the very best in a brilliant role with a great team and lots of fascinating policy challenges."

Grant Shapps has retained his position as Secretary of State for Transport, he was initially appointed in July 2019.

