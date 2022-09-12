Cancer trust to benefit from first charity ball

An inaugural charity ball will be raising funds for the Teenage Cancer Trust in memory of a teenager who died from the disease.

Oli Mills Foundation Ball is being held at Tewin Bury Farm Hotel on October 8 from 7pm -1am.

The Oli Mills Foundation was officially set up in 2016, following 10 years of fundraising in memory of 18-year-old Oli Mills, a pupil at Verulam School in St Albans.

Oli died from a brain tumour in 2005, and was treated on a ward at the Royal Free Hospital alongside much older patients. His family decided to support Teenage Cancer Trust to help young people like Oli.

Tickets include welcome drinks, a three-course dinner, a talk from Teenage Cancer Trust, a professional auction and live music from JazzFlavourz.

Founder and Oli's brother Eddie Mills said: "After having to postpone for a couple of years due to the pandemic, we are pleased to be hosting our inaugural ball in memory of Oli and raising money for such a fantastic charity, who believe no teenager should face cancer alone.

"This will be a real celebration of Oli's life, the legacy we are creating for him, and the work everyone has done to support the Oli Mills Foundation over the years!

"To date we have raised over £430,000 and it's high time we did something to celebrate this incredible achievement!

"So we are rolling out the glad rags, slipping on the dancing shoes, providing some of the finest entertainment this side of London, filling Tewin Bury Farm with some of the best people we know."

Around seven young people between the ages of 13-24 get diagnosed with cancer every day.

Guests will hear from speaker, Yaajan Govindia, an investor, philanthropist and spiritualist who was diagnosed with acute myeloid leukaemia at 15-years-old.

For the next six months in hospital, he had four rounds of chemotherapy, two operations and lost around 20 kilos in weight. However, after completing his treatment and going into remission, he went on to complete his GCSEs and A-levels, and attended the London School of Economics to study economics.

Tables of 10 are ideal but any couples of individuals wanting to join a table are more than welcome. The dress code is "dress to impress".

For tickets email info@theolimillsfoundation.co.uk