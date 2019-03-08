Advanced search

Charitable foundation hopes to be bowled over by Welwyn Garden City cricket fundraiser

PUBLISHED: 13:07 11 August 2019

The Oli Mills Foundation is holding a fundraising event on Sunday, August 25 to raise money for children and young people with cancer.

The Oli Mills Foundation is holding a fundraising event on Sunday, August 25 to raise money for children and young people with cancer.

A Welwyn Garden City cricket club is hosting an event to raise funds for children and young people with cancer.

The Oli Mills Foundation is holding a six-a-side cricket tournament on Sunday, August 25 with live music all day and evening, a bar and a bouncy castle.

The foundation was set up in memory of St Albans teenager Oli Mills, who died tragically of cancer in 2005 at the age of 18.

Oli and his brother, Eddie Mills, both attended Verulam School. So far over £310,000 has been raised in honour of Oli.

Eddie said: "My brother was a fun loving, caring and outgoing good guy who was loved and is missed by all.

"I am really looking forward to this."

The cricket tournament at Hatfield Hyde Cricket Club will have a raffle including prizes such as £150 cash, a bungee jump voucher and a signed 1981 Steve Perryman shirt which may be of interest to any Spurs fans.

Teams on the day consist of five groups from Hatfield Hyde, Datchworth, Hatfield & Crusaders and the 'Green Army' - a team made up of Oli's mates.

For more information about the cricket event or to buy a raffle ticket in support of teenage cancer visit the Oli Mills Foundation Facebook page www.facebook.com/OliMillsFoundation/

