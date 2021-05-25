Officers receive award for saving the life of man with CPR

Published: 10:32 AM May 25, 2021

From left to right, back row: PCSO Anne Devine, PCSO Bill McCaskie, PC Savannah Banton From left to right, front row: PC Matthew Ruppersburg, PC James Tassell, PC Cameron Abraham - Credit: Herts police

Six officers from the Welwyn Hatfield Safer Neighbourhood Team have received a Royal Humane Society Award after they saved a man’s life in Welwyn Garden City.

On the afternoon of Friday, March 20, 2020, police received a call from a member of the public who had found a man lying in the service road behind Wigmores North.

She stated that the man was struggling to breathe.

PCSO McCaskie was first to quickly arrive on scene and assess the situation, shortly followed by the others.

The male was blue in the face and lips. The officers tried to rouse him but didn’t get a response, so commenced CPR.

As PCSO Abraham retrieved a local defibrillator, PCSO Devine began cleaning the man’s chest to prepare for the defibrillator pads to be applied.

With PCSO Banton supporting the man’s head, PC Ruppersburg performed CPR for 10 minutes, then PC Tassell continued for another 10 minutes until the ambulance arrived and took him to hospital. House-to-house enquiries were carried out by PCSO Banton to try and obtain more information about the man and how long he may have been at the location.

The man, in his 40s, made a full recovery and the ambulance service commented that had CPR not been performed he would have died.

Sergeant Emma Francis, from the Welwyn Hatfield Safer Neighbourhood Team, said: “I am immensely proud of my officers for their actions on that day. Their coordinated teamwork and ability to stay calm under such pressure is commendable and I would like to say a massive congratulations to them all.

"They are an asset to the Welwyn Hatfield Safer Neighbourhood Team.”