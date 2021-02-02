News Potters Bar News Things to do Sport Lifestyle E-Edition
Welwyn Hatfield pays tribute to Captain Tom Moore who died after having COVID-19

Charlotte Mclaughlin

Published: 5:43 PM February 2, 2021    Updated: 6:00 PM February 2, 2021
Captain Tom Moore pictured at his home in Marston Moretaine.

Captain Tom Moore pictured at his home in Marston Moretaine. - Credit: Joe Giddens/PA Images

Captain Sir Tom Moore, who raised £33m for the NHS up and down the country, has died at age of 100 after having COVID-19. 

He was taken to Bedford Hospital after requiring help with his breathing on Sunday.

He was knighted for his efforts in July and the Queen has recognised "the inspiration he provided for the whole nation and others across the world".

Welwyn Hatfield MP Grant Shapps said knowing him was an "absolute honour and privilege".

And added he was: "A true gent. They don't make them like that anymore. His extraordinary life and fundraising work will live on and help many many others."

His local party also said: "Everyone at Welwyn Hatfield Conservatives is heartbroken to hear of the sad passing of Captain Tom Moore. His extraordinary service to our country will live on for many years to come."

East and North Herts NHS also said: "So very, very sad. RIP Captain Sir Tom."

Donations can be made to the Captain Tom Foundation here: https://captaintom.org/donate

