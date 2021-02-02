Welwyn Hatfield pays tribute to Captain Tom Moore who died after having COVID-19
- Credit: Joe Giddens/PA Images
Captain Sir Tom Moore, who raised £33m for the NHS up and down the country, has died at age of 100 after having COVID-19.
He was taken to Bedford Hospital after requiring help with his breathing on Sunday.
He was knighted for his efforts in July and the Queen has recognised "the inspiration he provided for the whole nation and others across the world".
Welwyn Hatfield MP Grant Shapps said knowing him was an "absolute honour and privilege".
And added he was: "A true gent. They don't make them like that anymore. His extraordinary life and fundraising work will live on and help many many others."
You may also want to watch:
His local party also said: "Everyone at Welwyn Hatfield Conservatives is heartbroken to hear of the sad passing of Captain Tom Moore. His extraordinary service to our country will live on for many years to come."
East and North Herts NHS also said: "So very, very sad. RIP Captain Sir Tom."
Donations can be made to the Captain Tom Foundation here: https://captaintom.org/donate
Most Read
- 1 Doctor to be struck off medical register after over 100 indecent images of children found
- 2 Funeral fundraiser raises thousands in a day for mother-of-three who died
- 3 Man arrested on suspicion of threats to kill
- 4 10,000 households in Herts will be asked to do COVID test due to new South African variant
- 5 Door-to-door testing rolled out as South African COVID-19 variant found in Herts
- 6 'Vicious and savage' murderer sentenced for killing neighbour over garden fence argument
- 7 Man charged with murder following the death of a woman
- 8 Charity group shuts up shop with last donation of £7,500 funding schools needing laptops
- 9 COVID-19: Funeral director opens up about challenges and turning people away from a funeral
- 10 Driver caught at 99mph on A1(M) during icy conditions