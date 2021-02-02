Welwyn Hatfield pays tribute to Captain Tom Moore who died after having COVID-19

Published: 5:43 PM February 2, 2021 Updated: 6:00 PM February 2, 2021

Captain Sir Tom Moore, who raised £33m for the NHS up and down the country, has died at age of 100 after having COVID-19.

He was taken to Bedford Hospital after requiring help with his breathing on Sunday.

He was knighted for his efforts in July and the Queen has recognised "the inspiration he provided for the whole nation and others across the world".

Welwyn Hatfield MP Grant Shapps said knowing him was an "absolute honour and privilege".

From all officers at #Beds, #Herts and #Bucks we would like to offer our most sincere condolences to all of Sir Tom’s family and friends . Rest In Peace Sir💙 #SirTom #Hero #Legend @captaintommoore https://t.co/X0nRzJnsT3 — BTP BedsHertsBucks (@BTPBedHertBucks) February 2, 2021

And added he was: "A true gent. They don't make them like that anymore. His extraordinary life and fundraising work will live on and help many many others."

RIP Captain Sir Tom Moore



He captured the hearts of the nation with his incredible fundraising, wise words and can-do spirit



Thank you Sir 🎖 https://t.co/6CRJxw3mp0 — Oliver Dowden (@OliverDowden) February 2, 2021

His local party also said: "Everyone at Welwyn Hatfield Conservatives is heartbroken to hear of the sad passing of Captain Tom Moore. His extraordinary service to our country will live on for many years to come."

East and North Herts NHS also said: "So very, very sad. RIP Captain Sir Tom."

RIP Captain Sir Tom Moore. 💙



Thank you for everything you have done to support our charity and NHS charities across the UK - we will forever be grateful. Your legacy will live on through the projects that you have made possible with your amazing fundraising. 💙 https://t.co/ybbAInQj33 — East and North Hertfordshire Hospitals' Charity (@ENHHCharity) February 2, 2021

Donations can be made to the Captain Tom Foundation here: https://captaintom.org/donate