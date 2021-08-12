Tributes to Summer Holiday and Sherlock actress Una Stubbs

Published: 5:03 PM August 12, 2021

File photo from 2013 of Una Stubbs, known for her roles in TV shows like Worzel Gummidge, Till Death Us Do Part, Sherlock and EastEnders. The actress has died at the age of 84. - Credit: PA

Actress Una Stubbs, the great-granddaughter of Welwyn Garden City founder Sir Ebenezer Howard, has died.

Best known for her roles in Cliff Richard movie Summer Holiday and in BBC sitcoms Till Death Us Do Part and In Sickness And In Health, the Hertfordshire-born star died at the age of 84, her agent said.

File photo from 1966 of (left to right) Tony Booth, Una Stubbs, Dandy Nichols, and Warren Mitchell on the set of the BBC comedy Till Death Us Do Part as they rehearse at BBC Television Centre, London. - Credit: PA Wire/PA Images

A statement from her family said: “Mum passed away quietly today with her family around her, in Edinburgh. We ask for privacy and understanding at this most difficult and sad of times.”

Her links to Garden City movement pioneer Sir Ebenezer Howard featured in BBC One's Who Do You Think You Are? back in 2013.

She visited both Welwyn Garden City and Letchworth to see the garden cities created by her great-grandfather in the 20th century.

File photo from 2012 of Una Stubbs, Benedict Cumberbatch and Lara Pulver from Sherlock. - Credit: PA

Born in 1937, Una Stubbs' career in film, television and theatre spanned decades, including the recent role as Mrs Hudson in the BBC’s Sherlock series opposite Benedict Cumberbatch and Martin Freeman.

Sherlock series co-creator Steven Moffat posted on Instagram: "The loveliest light on Baker Street has gone out. What a woman, what a talent, what a star - and just about the kindest, nicest, funniest person you could meet.

"I don’t know how anyone even starts summing up that career - Till Death Us Do Part, Fawlty Towers, the incomparable Aunt Sally in Worzel Gummidge… and, of course, the irreplaceable heart and soul of Sherlock."

The Duchess of Cornwall meets Una Stubbs at the Royal Academy of Arts to launch the RA250 Friends Membership scheme, at Burlington House, Piccadilly, London, in 2017. - Credit: PA

Mark Gatiss, who co-created Sherlock, tweeted: "It was one of the great joys of my life to work so closely with and to adore Una Stubbs.

"She was a wonderful, wonderful woman and a great and serenely graceful actor. Mischief was in her blood.

"We were so blessed that she became our imperishable Mrs Hudson. Goodbye, darling."

Her agent Rebecca Blond said: “We are desperately sad to have lost not only a wonderful actress, whose screen and stage career, spanning over 50 years, was so extraordinarily varied, from Till Death Us Do Part to Sherlock, as well as memorable performances in the West End, at the Old Vic, Donmar Warehouse, Sheffield Crucible and National Theatre, but also a wickedly funny, elegant, stylish, graceful, gracious and kind and constant friend.

“She was also a highly respected and exhibited artist. We will miss her enormously and remember her always.”

Sir Cliff Richard with Summer Holiday co-star Una Stubbs and a red double-decker bus in Birmingham in 1996. - Credit: PA

The 1963 film Summer Holiday, which was made at Elstree Studios, helped to make Stubbs’ name after she starred as Sandy in the musical alongside Cliff Richard, The Shadows, David Kossoff, who lived in Hatfield, Ron Moody and Melvyn Hayes.

Among her many roles, she also played Aunt Sally in Worzel Gummidge in the 1970s and appeared in EastEnders.

Jon Pertwee as Worzel Gummidge and Una Stubs as Aunt Sally. - Credit: PA

Stubbs was married to actor Peter Gilmore from 1958 to 1969, with whom she adopted son Jason, and then married Nicky Henson in 1969, before they split in 1975.

The couple had two sons, Joe and Christian, both of whom are composers.

Una Stubbs with Nicky Henson after their marriage at Wandsworth Town Hall, London in 1969. - Credit: PA



