Tributes paid to World of Sport wrestling legend John Curry

John Curry, the face of UK wrestling in the 1970s and 80s for World of Sport, has died aged 78. - Credit: Nicola Templeton

Tributes have been paid to World of Sport wrestling legend John Curry, who passed away on Wednesday at the age 78.

John was born in Welwyn Garden City on April 23, 1944, and started his wrestling career as a corner man with Jarvis Astaire – the film producer, businessman and founder of the Boxing Alliance with Mickey Duff.

He was later promoted to referee and then master of ceremonies working with ‘the father of wrestling’, Joe D'Orazio.

John is best remembered as the face of UK wrestling in the 1970s and 1980s as a regular feature on ITV’s World of Sport.

John (right) started his wrestling career as a corner man, before becoming a referee and master of ceremonies. - Credit: Nicola Templeton

Paying tribute to John, Nicola Templeton said: “As well as an active wrestling following, he was known for being one of the kindest and most generous members of the community.

“The warmth of feeling from his neighbours and much further afield has been overwhelming.

“He managed a local Co-op store in Welwyn Garden City alongside his wrestling career, and represented old school community values.

“He was always helping those in need and had the most amazing smile that made whoever he was speaking to feel that they really and truly mattered. Kindness was his superpower.”