'Wonderful father' and WWII veteran dies

Geoffrey Pulzer received the Legion D'Honneur in 2015 from the French ambassador in recognition of his war service in Normandy. Picture Danny Loo in 2015. - Credit: Archant

A WWII veteran from Brookmans Park has died at the age of 97 in Barnet Hospital.

Geoffrey Pulzer spent his 21st birthday, on D Day, preparing to land on Juno Beach while serving with the 23rd Hussars, attached to Brigade HQ of 29th Armoured Brigade, part of 11th Armoured Division.

And from June 6 1944, he marched across Europe, liberating Antwerp and fighting his away across Germany, bypassing Osnabruck, Minden, Hanover, Hamburg and on to the outskirts of Lubeck in the Baltic.

Geoffrey Pulzer with wartime comrades - Credit: Archant

He told the WHT on Victory in Europe Day 2020, how he was given command of a Sherman tank with a wooden gun during the war, and "was more scared at the end than during the height of battle”.

And the highlight, for him, was the liberation of Antwerp, where his Belgian future wife had lived during the war.

When he met Julienne years later in London, he told her how he had "liberated" her and she "fell" into his arms.

His son, Michael Pulzer, said after Geoffrey's death on March 2, “Our wonderful father had a fabulous life which was enriched by his family and his many friends.

"He played rugby regularly when he worked at Shell BP as part of their team and he loved playing golf. He enjoyed life in the outdoors and spent a lot of time cultivating a beautiful garden and walking in the countryside.

"In his later years, Dad was an avid Bridge player. The Taxi Charity was very important to our father and we have asked the charity to be closely involved in the funeral when we say our final goodbye.”

Geoffery with his wife Julienne. Picture: Supplied by the Pulzer family. - Credit: Archant

The Taxi Charity helped Geoffrey return in 2019, to mark the 75th anniversary of D Day and celebrate his birthday with his wife and a group of WWII veterans and volunteer London licensed cabbies.

Geoffrey said at the time: “I was humbled by the whole experience, tear-jerking at times and I cannot find suitable adjectives to further express our feelings. Bonhomie comes to mind!”

Dick Goodwin, vice president of Taxi Charity for Military Veterans, said, “Geoff was a much-loved member of the Taxi Charity family and we send our deepest condolences to Geoff’s wife Julienne and his two sons Michael and Philip.

"Rest in peace soldier and thank you for your service.”