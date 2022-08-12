Family raises funeral funds for mum who was known for helping others

She is well known in Welwyn Garden City and you may remember her as the woman who would offer to sit by your dog when you went in a shop as she did not want the dog to be lonely. - Credit: Ally Louise

Loving mum to five, grandmother to 10 and great grandmother to two, Nicole Musgrove, passed away this week surrounded by her loving family.

Nicole said that she believed that she had more years left and had planned to join a funeral plan, but due to heart failure she passed away before she got a chance.

She had been in pain for many years but her family said that did not stop her from giving. Nicole had been a single mum for a big part of her life and always helped anyone who was struggling, even when she had no money herself.

Nicole was well known in Welwyn Garden City and some may remember her as the woman who would offer to sit by your dog when you went in a shop as she did not want the dog to be lonely.

Her daughter Ally Louise said: “Mum was a very generous, kind woman who was very sentimental. She moved to Albury Grove over 35 years ago where she helped and looked after all of her neighbours.

"As a single mum of daughters, she would warm towards other mums and help them in the street, often cooking dinners, and her front door was always wide open. She was very talented with sewing and made her own wedding dress.

“She had a lot of health issues but that never stopped her getting out in her scooter and leaving gifts at neighbour's doorsteps. She would talk to everyone in town at her local shops. She would give you her last £1.

"Even in hospital she wanted to give the staff a Chinese takeaway. She loved giving. She was a very sentimental person - she has kept every piece of art we drew as children, including letters and little notes and kept everything we ever owned.

"She was so proud of her girls and all of her grandchildren. She adored her little doggy Mickey. He was her soul mate. You would see her on her scooter with him on the basket. Everyone knew her for that."

Nicole’s daughters have set up a GoFundMe page to raise money for their mother’s funeral, as it was her dying wish to have a beautiful ceremony.

To donate to the GoFundMe page, go to: https://tinyurl.com/3a7n9nva