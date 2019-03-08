Fun-filled fair at Oakview Lodge this weekend

Oakview Lodge Care Home's Summer Fair takes place this weekend. Archant

Oakview Lodge Care Home will be hosting its Summer Fair this weekend, and promises a range of activities and entertainment.

The winning name will be chosen on August 3.

The Welwyn Garden City-based care home will open it's doors this Saturday for an afternoon of fun.

Attendees will be able to enjoy a variety of stalls, games, entertainment from 1.30pm to 4.30pm.

The weather is due to have cooled down by the weekend, so all will be able to enjoy the car washes, cakes and fun on offer.

The large and nameless giraffe. The large and nameless giraffe.

A spokeswoman for Oakview Lodge said: "Come along and join in the fun, meet our lovely residents and help name our new giraffe.

"We have a large giraffe that has been placed in our gardens that can't be missed. We intend to give him a name and are asking for ideas."

The winning name for the giraffe will be announced on August 3.

The address for the fair is Oakview Lodge, Ascots Lane, Welwyn Garden City AL7 4HQ.