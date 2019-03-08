Advanced search

Fun-filled fair at Oakview Lodge this weekend

PUBLISHED: 11:55 25 July 2019 | UPDATED: 11:55 25 July 2019

Archant

Oakview Lodge Care Home will be hosting its Summer Fair this weekend, and promises a range of activities and entertainment.

The Welwyn Garden City-based care home will open it's doors this Saturday for an afternoon of fun.

Attendees will be able to enjoy a variety of stalls, games, entertainment from 1.30pm to 4.30pm.

The weather is due to have cooled down by the weekend, so all will be able to enjoy the car washes, cakes and fun on offer.

A spokeswoman for Oakview Lodge said: "Come along and join in the fun, meet our lovely residents and help name our new giraffe.

"We have a large giraffe that has been placed in our gardens that can't be missed. We intend to give him a name and are asking for ideas."

The winning name for the giraffe will be announced on August 3.

The address for the fair is Oakview Lodge, Ascots Lane, Welwyn Garden City AL7 4HQ.

