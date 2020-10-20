Residents at Oakview Lodge Nursing Home host their own Olympics
PUBLISHED: 17:21 20 October 2020 | UPDATED: 17:21 20 October 2020
Residents and staff at Oakview Lodge Care and Nursing Home in Welwyn Garden City have been enjoying their very own Olympic Games this week with a range of sport-themed activities.
Named the ‘Country Court Oomph-lympics’ – through a combination of the two companies running the event – residents have been trying their hand at Boccia, bop-fit, artistic swimming and other events.
Oakview Lodge hosted an opening ceremony with afternoon tea, complete with flags, a banner and torch all made by the residents. Their banner featured pictures of all the residents, who spent time making their own Olympic torch during their arts and crafts activities.
Activity co-ordinators from Country Court, the operator behind Oakview Lodge, have been receiving training from partner activity provider, Oomph Wellness to help run the events.
The Oakview Lodge games were underway with a morning of basketball, and the highlight of the week was the closing ceremony with medals for everyone who took part.
“We’ve had a fantastic week of sporting activities” said activity co-ordinator Rachel Davies.
“The residents have all been very keen to get involved and join in. They’ve tried table tennis, basketball, golf and the croquet was definitely a highlight! It’s been great to see people having fun and hearing so much laughter in our home.”
