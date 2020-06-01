Advanced search

Staff go the extra mile to keep spirits high at Welwyn Garden City nursing home

PUBLISHED: 09:31 01 June 2020 | UPDATED: 09:31 01 June 2020

Oakland Lodge Nursing Home residents and staff raised more than £1,000 for charity rhrough a static cycle. Picture: Supplied

Residents and staff of Oakview Lodge Nursing Home in Welwyn Garden City have raised more than £1,000 by completing a static bike ride of 1,042 miles.

Together they raised £1,160 for NHS Charities Together and Age Concern by completing the thousand mile-plus ride.

The team at the care home decided to add up the distance between all of its operator’s 32 care homes which gave them their target of 1042 miles.

The cyclists were led by 91-year-old resident John Nash, who was the brains behind the idea and took great pride in getting both staff and residents involved.

Country Court, the operator behind Oakview, has also provided every home with a tablet so residents can have video calls with relatives for the first time.

“We’ve been overwhelmed by the generosity and support from our local community” said Andrew Stoner, home manager at Oakview Lodge Care Home. “Family members have sent in many messages of support for our staff as well as chocolate gifts, hand cream and treats to keep us going.”

Residents usually enjoy a wide range of visitors to their homes including musicians and entertainers, so Country Court ran a UK wide campaign to ask people to send in videos of themselves or their children singing or playing musical instruments.

The videos have been collated and shared with all their care homes and staff have been leading impromptu sing-a-longs and making sure residents continue to enjoy music and dancing.

Mr Stoner added: “The news around care homes currently is very negative and people are understandably concerned. We feel very lucky at Oakview Lodge Nursing Home right now. We’re fully stocked with PPE, our residents are safe and well, and we’ve had some great support from the local community, who we will be truly thanking when this is all over.”

“Although the conditions can be challenging at times, our staff teams have adapted well to new working practices and routines. They are doing everything they can to make the most out of life in our homes and it has reminded us what a great team we have at Oakview Lodge.”

For more information about Oakview Lodge call 07568 128 209 or 01707 375 345.

