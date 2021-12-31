News Potters Bar News Things to do Sport Lifestyle E-Edition Subscribe
Awards aplenty as Oakview Lodge Care Home staff recognised

Dan Mountney

Published: 9:22 AM December 31, 2021
Oakview Lodge awards

Our Values Award winner Teresa Torres with Country Court co-CEO Al-Karim Kachra. - Credit: Country Court

A number of staff at Oakview Lodge Care & Nursing Home in Welwyn Garden City have been recognised for their work in a national awards ceremony.

There were more than 1,000 nominations across the group from staff, residents and their families, with three workers picking up Country Court Awards.

Registered general nurse Marziyeh Koreh won the Care Hero Award, while Team Member of the Year went to wellbeing coordinator Rachel Davies.

Home manager Teresa Torres won the Our Values Award, who received a number of nominations from fellow staff and family members of residents at Oakview.

One staff member said: “Teresa is very caring and thoughtful to residents whom she gets to know personally and ensures their well-being.”

The family member added: “Her values and standards are evident across the home; the relatives have become like family as she has given her free time in the evenings to meet with us via teams so we can keep up to date and connect with each other.”

After the COVID-19 pandemic forced last year’s awards to be held virtually, Country Court co-CEO Al-Karim Kachra was able to hand out awards in person this time around.

“The Country Court Board of Directors are delighted to attend the staff awards at our care and nursing homes in person this year,” he said.

“We are very proud of our staff teams and the awards are a great opportunity to celebrate and thank everyone.

“We have amazing care staff in our homes, they work incredibly hard every day to make a huge difference to the lives of our residents.

“We are very proud of how our staff teams continue to face the challenges of the pandemic with tenacity and unending cheerfulness.”

The Country Court Awards go to staff who have gone above and beyond to exemplify the family values at the heart of each home, with the board of directors reviewing all of the nominations and selecting three winners for each care home in the group.

To find out more about Oakview Lodge, visit www.countrycourtcare.co/our-homes/oakview-lodge-care-nursing-home.

Welwyn Garden City News

