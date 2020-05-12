Advanced search

Musical videos provide entertainment for Oakview Lodge care home residents in lockdown

PUBLISHED: 12:53 12 May 2020 | UPDATED: 12:53 12 May 2020

Oakview Lodge Care Home residents have been enjoying a compilation of musical videos sent in by families. Picture: Country Court Care

Oakview Lodge Care Home residents have been enjoying a compilation of musical videos sent in by families. Picture: Country Court Care

Archant

Country Court, the company which runs Welwyn Garden City’s Oakview Lodge, has had a “fantastic” response from a request for musical videos to help keep residents entertained during the lockdown.

Contributions to the video were sent in from all over the UK from family and friends.

You may also want to watch:

“We’ve been showing the video to groups of residents in the lounge and also using our tablets to show residents who are bed-bound in their rooms so everyone has had the opportunity to enjoy it.” said Andrew Stoner, home manager at Oakview Lodge Care & Nursing Home in Welwyn Garden City  “They’ve especially loved seeing the children on the video, we got lots of smiles and singing along”.

Rachel Davies, activity coordinator at Oakview Lodge, said: “Music is so important for our residents, we find it really lifts people’s mood, triggers memories and gets people singing and dancing along too.

“The staff have been singing with residents but some of us are not very good singers and they have missed their entertainment, so this is a great way to share a wide variety of music with people.”

The full video is available on Country Court’s YouTube channel.

If you value what this story gives you, please consider supporting the Welwyn Hatfield Times. Click the link in the yellow box below for details.

Become a supporter

This newspaper has been a central part of community life for many years, through good times and bad. Coronavirus is one of the greatest challenges our community has ever faced, but if we all play our part we will defeat it. We're here to serve as your advocate and trusted source of local information.

In these testing times, your support is more important than ever. Thank you.

Most Read

Six movies filmed in Welwyn Hatfield being screened on TV this week

The

Golf courses in England able to reopen on Wednesday say England Golf after announcement from Boris Johnson

Golf courses could reopen on Wednesday after the announcement from Boris Johnson. Picture: DANNY LOO

Woman banned from Hatfield town centre for two years

Hatfield town centre. Picture: Danny Loo

Potters Bar business turns fashion factories into mask manufacturers to help tackle PPE shortage

The Style Cheat factory in Potters Bar has been repurposed to create masks.. Picture: Style Cheat

Go ahead for communal living development in South Mimms

Clare Hall Manor has been approved for a communal living development. Picture: Google

Most Read

Six movies filmed in Welwyn Hatfield being screened on TV this week

The

Golf courses in England able to reopen on Wednesday say England Golf after announcement from Boris Johnson

Golf courses could reopen on Wednesday after the announcement from Boris Johnson. Picture: DANNY LOO

Woman banned from Hatfield town centre for two years

Hatfield town centre. Picture: Danny Loo

Potters Bar business turns fashion factories into mask manufacturers to help tackle PPE shortage

The Style Cheat factory in Potters Bar has been repurposed to create masks.. Picture: Style Cheat

Go ahead for communal living development in South Mimms

Clare Hall Manor has been approved for a communal living development. Picture: Google

Latest from the Welwyn Hatfield Times

Musical videos provide entertainment for Oakview Lodge care home residents in lockdown

Oakview Lodge Care Home residents have been enjoying a compilation of musical videos sent in by families. Picture: Country Court Care

Welwyn Garden City hope Herts Senior County League plans give youngsters better path to first-team

Brodie Carrington of Welwyn Garden City is one of the few to make the step from the U18s into the senior side. Picture: DANNY LOO

Welwyn Hatfield Borough Council remembers VE Day

Welwyn Hatfield Borough Council commemorating VE Day 75. Picture: Welwyn Hatfield Borough Council

Hatfield Town Football Club give donation of PPE to paramedics

Hatfield Town Football Club have made a donation of PPE to the NHS.

Hatfield girls’ school pupils thank NHS staff and key workers

Staff and pupils at Bishop's Hatfield Girls' School made signs thanking NHS staff and key workers. Picture: Bishop's Hatfield Girls' School
Drive 24