Musical videos provide entertainment for Oakview Lodge care home residents in lockdown

Oakview Lodge Care Home residents have been enjoying a compilation of musical videos sent in by families. Picture: Country Court Care Archant

Country Court, the company which runs Welwyn Garden City’s Oakview Lodge, has had a “fantastic” response from a request for musical videos to help keep residents entertained during the lockdown.

Share Email this article to a friend To send a link to this page you must be logged in.

Contributions to the video were sent in from all over the UK from family and friends.

You may also want to watch:

“We’ve been showing the video to groups of residents in the lounge and also using our tablets to show residents who are bed-bound in their rooms so everyone has had the opportunity to enjoy it.” said Andrew Stoner, home manager at Oakview Lodge Care & Nursing Home in Welwyn Garden City “They’ve especially loved seeing the children on the video, we got lots of smiles and singing along”.

Rachel Davies, activity coordinator at Oakview Lodge, said: “Music is so important for our residents, we find it really lifts people’s mood, triggers memories and gets people singing and dancing along too.

“The staff have been singing with residents but some of us are not very good singers and they have missed their entertainment, so this is a great way to share a wide variety of music with people.”

The full video is available on Country Court’s YouTube channel.