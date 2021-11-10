Local art by Oaklands College students revitalises Hatfield walkway

Councillors, council officers, representatives from Oaklands College and board members of the Hatfield Renewal Partnership. - Credit: Jenna Selby

A selection of artwork by budding artists was unveiled in Hatfield town centre yesterday (November 9) as part of an ongoing project between Welwyn Hatfield Borough Council and local students.

Students from Oaklands College created the pieces that now decorate the walkway from the multi-storey car park into White Lion Square.

The art encompasses a range of styles and is based on the theme of ‘Generation Next’: looking at what the world might be like post-pandemic.

Councillors unveiled the pieces alongside students and lecturers from Oaklands as well as board members of the Hatfield Renewal Partnership.

Cllr Tony Kingsbury and artist Jade Stevens unveiling her artwork. - Credit: Jenna Selby

The unveiling was part of a wider tour of the town centre for the board to see how the Hatfield 2030+ Partnership’s regeneration plans are progressing.

Leader of the council and Hatfield 2030+ member, Tony Kingsbury, said: “I’m delighted we’ve been able to continue this project and highlight some of the artistic talent we have locally.

"It’s fitting that the art on display comes from the artists of the future as we look to unlock the potential of Hatfield through its regeneration.

“I’d like to thank the students for their hard work and I hope the community are as impressed as we are by the quality of their work.”

Oaklands principal Andrew Slade said: “Oaklands is rooted in supporting its communities in a wide range of ways and I am very pleased that our students played such an active role in this important project.

"It’s particularly fitting, given that the College begins to mark its centenary and looks forward to the next 100 years, that the theme of the project was also looking forwards to the next generation. We’re very proud of the work our students have produced.”

Art by pupils from Oaklands College, Onslow St Audrey’s and Bishop’s Hatfield Girls’ School is already on display along the other key walkways to White Lion Square.