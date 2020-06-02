Advanced search

Moth which causes breathing difficulties found in Potters Bar

PUBLISHED: 12:30 02 June 2020 | UPDATED: 12:30 02 June 2020

A cluster of oak processionary moths. Picture: Forestry Commission.

A cluster of oak processionary moths. Picture: Forestry Commission.

Archant

A moth which causes breathing difficulties for people and pets has been found in Potters Bar and South Mimms.

A typical nest of oak processionary moth caterpillars, photographed by the Forestry Commission.A typical nest of oak processionary moth caterpillars, photographed by the Forestry Commission.

Residents have been warned to avoid the Oak Processionary Moth (OPM), which has been spotted at Parkfield in Potters Bar and at a private woodland in Ridge, and their nests, as they can cause itchy rashes, eye irritation and breathing problems.

Hertsmere borough councillor Seamus Quilty, portfolio holder for environment, said: ”During the lockdown period and warm weather our green spaces have been a welcome retreat for residents to spend time outside.

“Unfortunately, Oak Processionary Moths have been sighted in a few Hertsmere parks, so our message is to be vigilant, especially with young children who may be exploring trees this summer.

“Our parks team is working to control the spread of the moths and will be putting up safety notices in those parks affected to warn the public. If you discover an OPM nest or caterpillar, we ask that you ‘spot it, avoid it, report it’.”

Unconfirmed sightings of oak processionary moth caterpillars have been reported in St Albans. Picture: Henry Kuppen, Forestry CommissionUnconfirmed sightings of oak processionary moth caterpillars have been reported in St Albans. Picture: Henry Kuppen, Forestry Commission

You may also want to watch:

The greatest risk period is May to July when the caterpillars emerge and feed before pupating into adult moths, but nests, even old ones, should not be touched at any time.

The nests are typically dome or teardrop-shaped, ranging from the size of a ping pong ball to as large as a rucksack. They are white when fresh, but soon become discoloured and brown. The caterpillars have black heads and bodies covered in long white hairs and are easily recognised by their habit of crawling in large groups, nose-to-tail forming long lines on or around oak trees.

Cllr Quilty, added: “Officers have found infestations on a few council sites across the borough, which we are dealing with in the correct manner to minimise harm to the public.

“We are conducting a survey of all our high-use locations to establish the current spread alongside a strategy to remove existing infestations. This will not involve removing any infected oak trees on council land.”

If you see any nests or caterpillars in a council park you should report them immediately on 020 8207 2277 or email: customer.services@hertsmere.gov.uk

If they are on a privately owned oak tree, report them to the Forestry Commission using the Tree Alert online pest reporting form here forestresearch.gov.uk/tools-and-resources/tree-alert/ or on 030 0067 442 or by email at opm@forestry.gsi.gov.uk.

If you value what this story gives you, please consider supporting the Welwyn Hatfield Times. Click the link in the yellow box below for details.

Topic Tags:

Become a supporter

This newspaper has been a central part of community life for many years, through good times and bad, serving as your advocate and trusted source of local information. Our industry is facing testing times, which is why I’m asking for your support. Every single contribution will help us continue to produce award-winning local journalism that makes a measurable difference to our community.

Thank you.

Most Read

Hatfield Asda shut down: Woman dies following cardiac arrest

Police and ambulance services have been called to Asda in Hatfield. Picture: Supplied

Hatfield Asda ‘evacuated’ after reports of person in cardiac arrest

Police and ambulance services have been called to Asda in Hatfield. Picture: Supplied

Old Debenhams building for sale with planning permission for 27 flats

The old Debenhams building is up for sale. Picture: Charlotte McLaughlin.

Coronavirus: ‘Hertfordshire schools not safe to expand opening on Monday’

The National Education Union and UNISON are calling for the expanded opening of Hertfordshire schools on Monday to be delayed, so more time can be spent putting measures in place to protect children and staff from coronavirus. Picture: Pixabay

More than 90 per cent of Hertfordshire primary schools reopen for more pupils

The majority of Herts schools reopened for more pupils this morning. Picture: Dave Thompson/PA Wire

Most Read

Hatfield Asda shut down: Woman dies following cardiac arrest

Police and ambulance services have been called to Asda in Hatfield. Picture: Supplied

Hatfield Asda ‘evacuated’ after reports of person in cardiac arrest

Police and ambulance services have been called to Asda in Hatfield. Picture: Supplied

Old Debenhams building for sale with planning permission for 27 flats

The old Debenhams building is up for sale. Picture: Charlotte McLaughlin.

Coronavirus: ‘Hertfordshire schools not safe to expand opening on Monday’

The National Education Union and UNISON are calling for the expanded opening of Hertfordshire schools on Monday to be delayed, so more time can be spent putting measures in place to protect children and staff from coronavirus. Picture: Pixabay

More than 90 per cent of Hertfordshire primary schools reopen for more pupils

The majority of Herts schools reopened for more pupils this morning. Picture: Dave Thompson/PA Wire

Latest from the Welwyn Hatfield Times

Hatfield House gardens set to reopen for visitors

The stately home at Hatfield House will remain closed to visitors for the 2020 season but the estate's park and gardens are set to reopen on Saturday, June 20. Picture: supplied by Hatfield House

Moth which causes breathing difficulties found in Potters Bar

A cluster of oak processionary moths. Picture: Forestry Commission.

Potters Bar’s McDonald’s has reopened

Two McDonalds restaurants have opened in Hertfordshire today. Picture: Mike Egerton/PA Wire/PA Images

Royal recognition for Lister Hospital’s ‘incredible’ Butterfly volunteers

Butterfly volunteers based at Lister have been recognised with the Queens Award for Voluntary Service. Picture: East and North Hertfordshire NHS Trust

Herts Ad Sunday League set to celebrate 60 years in style as new teams flock to join

AFC London Road will play in the Herts Ad Sunday League Premier Division next season. Picture: BRIAN HUBBALL
Drive 24