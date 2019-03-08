Man remains in hospital following Welwyn Garden City stabbings

Police are investigating two stabbings in Welwyn Garden City on Saturday Archant

One man remains in hospital following two stabbings in Welwyn Garden City during the early hours of Saturday morning.

Police were called just after 1am to reports that two men had sustained stab wounds in Nursery Gardens.

One remains in hospital where he is currently receiving medical treatment and the other has been discharged from hospital following treatment.

Their injuries are not being treated as life-threatening.

The offender was believed to be a male wearing a black hoody and he was last seen in the Nursery Gardens area.

Det Insp Sophia Adams said: "This is believed to be an isolated incident and there is nothing further to suggest that there is any ongoing risk to members of the public.

"Both the injured men are assisting us with our investigation. If you witnessed the incident or have information about it that could assist then please get in contact."

Anyone with information can report it online at www.herts.police.uk/Report, speak to an operator in Herts police's force communications room via an online web chat which can be launched here herts.police.uk/contact, or call the non-emergency number 101, quoting crime reference 41/83717/19.

Alternatively, you can contact Crimestoppers anonymously on 0800 555 111 or online at www.crimestoppers-uk.org.