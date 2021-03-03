News Potters Bar News Things to do Sport Lifestyle E-Edition
Welwyn Hatfield Times > News

How many people have been vaccinated in your neighbourhood?

Author Picture Icon

Matt Powell

Published: 9:07 AM March 3, 2021   
Healthcare cure concept with a hand in blue medical gloves holding Coronavirus, Covid 19 virus, vacc

Some age groups in areas of Welwyn Hatfield have all received at least one jab. - Credit: Leigh Prather

In the week ending the February 21 an additional 2,086,296 people were reported to have received an NHS vaccination for COVID-19 in England.

This took the total number of people vaccinated since vaccinations began on December 8 to 14,930,489, and second doses to 510,660.

The number of vaccinations, up to February 21, that have been administered in Welwyn Hatfield is now at 25,651.

Relative to population, Welwyn Hatfield, Cuffley & Northaw has the highest percentage of people vaccinated with - 37 per cent of people over the age of 16 having received at least one jab.

The area to have administered the fewest relative to population is Hatfield South, with 14.2 per cent of people aged 16 and older having had a vaccination.

You may also want to watch:

The area with the most vaccinations is Welwyn Garden City Central & Handside, 2,037, and the area with the fewest vaccinations is Hatfield Town, 1,240.

With regards to coronavirus cases, Welwyn Hatfield ha 64 cases per 100,000 people in the latest week - February 19 to February 25 - when the average area in England had 82.

Most Read

  1. 1 Pay-as-you-feel hub set up for food destined for landfill
  2. 2 Where did the Ebenezer Howard roundel go?
  3. 3 Police called after 100 people show up to funeral
  1. 4 Man creates penis shapes with his running routes to raise money for testicular cancer
  2. 5 'Arrogant disregard for the rules' – leader's fury as Lib Dems continue leaflet drops
  3. 6 Man in his 40s dies after crash between bus and car
  4. 7 'I have a lot of life to write about' - Cliff Richard tells all in his autobiography
  5. 8 Man arrested and suspected crack and heroin seized
  6. 9 Student creates website for quarantine games to play with people in isolation
  7. 10 How many people have been vaccinated in your neighbourhood?

There only 79 cases for the same week, 66 fewer than the previous week.

Overall there have been 7,907 cases in Welwyn Hatfield up to March 1.

There have sadly been 257 coronavirus-related deaths registered to February 19.

Become a Supporter

This newspaper has been a central part of community life for many years. Our industry faces testing times, which is why we're asking for your support. Every contribution will help us continue to produce local journalism that makes a measurable difference to our community.

Become a Supporter

Don't Miss

Trees around Welwyn Hatfield. Picture: WHBC.

Welwyn Hatfield Council

Second tree-umph as borough named ‘Tree City of the World’ again

Charlotte Mclaughlin

Author Picture Icon
Grant Shapps

Welwyn Hatfield MP receives first dose of COVID-19 vaccination

Matt Powell

Author Picture Icon
Ebenezer Howard statue

Take a first look at the new Ebenezer Howard statue coming to our town

Matt Powell

Author Picture Icon
Tig, the springer spaniel, was stolen from kennels while her Redbourn family were on holiday.

Special report: An insight into dog theft in Hertfordshire

Laura Bill

Author Picture Icon
Comments powered by Disqus