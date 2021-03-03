How many people have been vaccinated in your neighbourhood?

Published: 9:07 AM March 3, 2021

Some age groups in areas of Welwyn Hatfield have all received at least one jab. - Credit: Leigh Prather

In the week ending the February 21 an additional 2,086,296 people were reported to have received an NHS vaccination for COVID-19 in England.

This took the total number of people vaccinated since vaccinations began on December 8 to 14,930,489, and second doses to 510,660.

The number of vaccinations, up to February 21, that have been administered in Welwyn Hatfield is now at 25,651.

Relative to population, Welwyn Hatfield, Cuffley & Northaw has the highest percentage of people vaccinated with - 37 per cent of people over the age of 16 having received at least one jab.

The area to have administered the fewest relative to population is Hatfield South, with 14.2 per cent of people aged 16 and older having had a vaccination.

The area with the most vaccinations is Welwyn Garden City Central & Handside, 2,037, and the area with the fewest vaccinations is Hatfield Town, 1,240.

With regards to coronavirus cases, Welwyn Hatfield ha 64 cases per 100,000 people in the latest week - February 19 to February 25 - when the average area in England had 82.

There only 79 cases for the same week, 66 fewer than the previous week.

Overall there have been 7,907 cases in Welwyn Hatfield up to March 1.

There have sadly been 257 coronavirus-related deaths registered to February 19.