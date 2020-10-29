Over £1,000 raised in memory of late Hertsmere mayor who was a ‘warm, loving and irrepressible person’

The late mayor of Hertsmere Cynthia Barker. Picture: HBC Archant

More than £1,000 has been raised and dozens of tributes paid in memory of the late Mayor of Hertsmere councillor Cynthia Barker.

Cllr Barker, who represented Borehamwood’s Kenilworth ward since 2015, died on September 14 after a short period of illness.

An online book of condolence was opened by Hertsmere Borough Council shortly after the death of the former Potters Bar councillor to allow mourners an opportunity to pass on their memories, kind words and sympathies to Cllr Barker’s family and friends.

More than 80 comments were posted in the book, with tributes pouring in from friends, acquaintances and leading politicians across the United Kingdom, the mayor’s home country of the Philippines and beyond. The book is now closed for comments and a hard copy will be presented to Cllr Barker’s family.

In addition, £1,200, including Gift Aid, has been raised via the Mayor of Hertsmere’s tribute fund for the children’s charity, NSPCC, which she had intended to support as her charity during her mayorship.

Leader of the council, Cllr Morris Bright, said: “I want to thank everybody who has taken the time to either pay tribute or make a donation in Cynthia’s name.

“The dozens of memories shared by people from around the world about Cynthia is testament to the warm, loving and irrepressible person she was.

“She brought so much joy to so many lives and her work as a local councillor was an inspiration to others from all walks of life.

“Though the book of condolence is now closed, there is still time to remember Cynthia by making a donation to her chosen charity in her name.

“We will never forget Cynthia. Her work on the council and in the community will continue to be felt for many, many years to come.”

She was the first Philippine-born elected representative in the borough, extremely proud of her heritage and committed to doing her utmost to champion equality and diversity for all our communities in Hertsmere. She was also chosen as one of the 100 most influential Filipinas by the Filipina Women’s Network.

Donations to the NSPCC can be made until Monday, November 16 via this link tribute-funds.nspcc.org.uk/cynthia-barker.

A new Mayor of Hertsmere will be appointed on Wednesday, November 18.