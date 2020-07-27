Advanced search

Antisemitism on Twitter and Instagram sparks media blackout by Herts political leaders

PUBLISHED: 15:57 27 July 2020 | UPDATED: 15:57 27 July 2020

#NoSafeSpaceForJewHate starts at 9am today for a 48-hour period. Picture: Twitter/Daisy Cooper MP

#NoSafeSpaceForJewHate starts at 9am today for a 48-hour period. Picture: Twitter/Daisy Cooper MP

Archant

Across Hertfordshire, political leaders are joining a social media blackout with the hashtag #NoSafeSpaceForJewHate – and will hold a 48-hour boycott.

The move is in direct response to a series of messages by the rapper, Wiley, which were not removed from Twitter and Instagram despite complaints from the Jewish community.

The so-called “godfather of grime” made antisemitic statements, such as: “Jewish would do anything to ruin a black mans life but it won’t work with me I am a savage.”

Hertsmere Borough Council – the local authority with second highest Jewish population in the UK – has called on social media platforms to explain what appears to be a woeful lack of speed in confronting this matter.

The council is joined in their 48-hour boycott – which will take place from today unless there is significant issue affecting services in the borough – by Liberal Democrat St Albans MP Daisy Cooper, Potters Bar Labour, and Stevenage and Hertsmere Borough Council leaders Cllr Sharon Taylor, Labour, and Cllr Morris Bright, a Conservative.

Ms Cooper said: “Until social media platforms are regulated properly, it falls to users to make it clear to Twitter that we will not stand by if it and other platforms become a place to share antisemitic hate.”

Stevenage leader Cllr Taylor joined saying: “We must all stand together to tackle antisemitism and that means social media companies acting quickly when racism rears its ugly head as it does too often on here.”

HBC added that elected members and officers stand together with our communities across Hertsmere against all forms of hate, racism, intolerance and abuse and has recently committed to Black Lives Matter and LGBT+ motions.

The lack of removal of these posts on social media is now being investigated by the home secretary Priti Patel, who said they were “abhorrent”.

If you need to contact Hertsmere, you can do so by going to its customer service team on customer.services@hertsmere.gov.uk or 020 8207 2277.

You may also want to watch:

If you value what this story gives you, please consider supporting the Welwyn Hatfield Times. Click the link in the orange box below for details.

Become a supporter

This newspaper has been a central part of community life for many years, through good times and bad, serving as your advocate and trusted source of local information. Our industry is facing testing times, which is why I’m asking for your support. Every single contribution will help us continue to produce award-winning local journalism that makes a measurable difference to our community.

Thank you.

Most Read

Date of ‘amazing’ Splashlands opening finally here

Splashlands arrives at Stanborough in Welwyn Garden City. Picture: Kevin Lines

Car crash near Welwyn Garden City John Lewis leaves one person trapped

The crash near John Lewis in Welwyn Garden City. Picture: Welwyn Hatfield Police

Why did our MPs vote against an amendment which hoped to protect the NHS from control outside of the UK?

MP for Hertsmere Oliver Dowden and MP for Welwyn Hatfield Grant Shapps. Picture: Office of Mr Dowden/ Office of Mr Shapps.

Tributes to Gone With The Wind star Olivia de Havilland

Olivia de Havilland holding her Honorary Degree of Doctor of Letters certificate, awarded by the University of Hertfordshire, Hatfield, during its degree presentation ceremony at St Albans Cathedral in 1998. The Gone With The Wind actress has died aged 104. Picture: Fiona Hanson/PA Wire

Welwyn Hatfield MP jets off to Spain before quarantine measures announced

Grant Shapps, the MP for Welwyn Hatfield. Picture: Richard Townshend.

Most Read

Date of ‘amazing’ Splashlands opening finally here

Splashlands arrives at Stanborough in Welwyn Garden City. Picture: Kevin Lines

Car crash near Welwyn Garden City John Lewis leaves one person trapped

The crash near John Lewis in Welwyn Garden City. Picture: Welwyn Hatfield Police

Why did our MPs vote against an amendment which hoped to protect the NHS from control outside of the UK?

MP for Hertsmere Oliver Dowden and MP for Welwyn Hatfield Grant Shapps. Picture: Office of Mr Dowden/ Office of Mr Shapps.

Tributes to Gone With The Wind star Olivia de Havilland

Olivia de Havilland holding her Honorary Degree of Doctor of Letters certificate, awarded by the University of Hertfordshire, Hatfield, during its degree presentation ceremony at St Albans Cathedral in 1998. The Gone With The Wind actress has died aged 104. Picture: Fiona Hanson/PA Wire

Welwyn Hatfield MP jets off to Spain before quarantine measures announced

Grant Shapps, the MP for Welwyn Hatfield. Picture: Richard Townshend.

Latest from the Welwyn Hatfield Times

Police issue wanted appeal following Welwyn Garden City robbery

Have you seen wanted Christopher Humphries? Picture: Herts Police

Antisemitism on Twitter and Instagram sparks media blackout by Herts political leaders

#NoSafeSpaceForJewHate starts at 9am today for a 48-hour period. Picture: Twitter/Daisy Cooper MP

Car crash near Welwyn Garden City John Lewis leaves one person trapped

The crash near John Lewis in Welwyn Garden City. Picture: Welwyn Hatfield Police

Date of ‘amazing’ Splashlands opening finally here

Splashlands arrives at Stanborough in Welwyn Garden City. Picture: Kevin Lines

Potters Bar and Welwyn Garden City produce a modern-day classic as they beat the rain but not each other

Welwyn Garden City captain Dan Blacktopp. Picture: KARYN HADDON