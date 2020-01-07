Advanced search

Potters Bar bus garage is 'a blot on our town'

PUBLISHED: 06:50 08 January 2020

Potters Bar bus garage. Picture: Geoff Niblett

Geoff Niblett

Residents are claiming that the Metroline bus garage is destroying Potters Bar's High Street.

Chairman of Northlands Area Residents' Association Geoffrey Niblett believes the bus depot by Oakmere Park is fast becoming a "blot" on the town.

Mr Niblett contends that Metroline buses, serving 16 bus routes, have outgrown their hub and are now damaging the grass verges.

"The queues of buses trying to turn into the bus garage frequently force cars to drive down the High Street on the wrong side of the road, while bus drivers now have to find alternative parking in the surrounding streets," he said.

"On Sundays when there are no wardens around they take to parking on the pavement.

"The lay-by outside Oakmere Park is used as an overflow for the buses which have churned up the grass by the park entrance and is home for up to nine buses every evening, rendering the bus shelter useless for passengers who now have to wait kerbside in all weather conditions."

He thinks this even ruined Christmas for Potters Bar residents, who couldn't see the tree lit up when driving by the park as it became surrounded by parked buses.

Mr Niblett added: "The bus garage is a blot on the Potters Bar landscape and if they can't provide a decent service for the local residents, many of whom are elderly and unable to drive, then it should be moved elsewhere and help free up the gridlock that is Potters Bar High Street."

In response, a Metroline spokesman said: "Our garage plays an important role in the local community providing Hertfordshire with a reliable bus service, as well as employing around 550 people.

"Maintaining a strong relationship with our neighbours is important to us and we understand the issues raised.

"As our service has grown we have faced some logistical challenges and we are working hard to address them and minimise any effects."

Potters Bar residents are not the only ones to complain about damage to verges by vheicles - with Scott Nelson raising concerns about Dixons Hill Road in Welham Green.

In this case, Hertfordshire County Council thanked Mr Nelson for reporting the damage - which has been inspected in line with its defect management approach.

